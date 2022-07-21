A state law legalizing edible products infused with hemp-derived THC, which commonly come in forms such as gummies, went into effect July 1. The city of Richfield is contemplating how to regulate the sale of the products locally. (Photo by Elsa Olafson, Creative Commons license: bit.ly/3PxxByz)
The city of Richfield is weighing its response to a new state law allowing the sale of products containing hemp-derived THC.
The law, which went into effect July 1, legalizes the sale of food and drinks infused with the chemical famous for the high associated with cannabis. Cities have been discussing among themselves how to respond to the law, which does not include any licensing regulations, Richfield Health Administrator Jennifer Anderson said at the July 12 City Council meeting.
Until more provisions can be added to the law in the next legislative session, it will be up to cities to license sellers and enforce compliance. “There are options to license these products much like we license tobacco sales in the city,” Anderson said.
The law allows the sale of food and drinks containing no more than .3% THC. That cap is in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill, which federally legalized hemp, which has historically been used as a fiber.
Before July 1, stores had already been selling hemp-derived THC products, arguing for their legality based on the Farm Bill, according to Rep. Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina), the chief author of the state’s THC bill. Prior to July 1, those sales were illegal despite the sellers’ interpretation of the Farm Bill, Edelson has said.
Under the new state law, sales of THC-infused products are restricted to buyers 21 and older. Also, the products must come in pieces containing no more 5 milligrams of THC each, and in packages with no more than 50 milligrams of the chemical. The products can’t be branded in ways that appeal to children, such as with cartoon characters.
As far as the city’s regulation of the product goes, “there’s a possibility of embedding it into our zoning code as well,” City Manager Katie Rodriguez said.
City Attorney Mary Tietjen lamented the lack of regulation that came with THC legalization, which made its way through the Legislature with little publicity.
“Unfortunately the state law doesn’t tell us much,” Tietjen said. “It simply authorizes the sale to occur. … Right now, any retailer could sell these products.”
One possible city response would be to establish a moratorium that would pause THC sales and allow Richfield to “just kind of sit back and study and watch and see what other cities do,” Anderson said.
City Councilmember Sean Hayford Oleary was skeptical that a moratorium would make sense. “My first instinct is I would not support a moratorium because this doesn’t seem that significant from the Delta 8 situation,” he said.
Delta 8 is a THC chemical thought to be less potent than its Delta 9 cousin, which is the chemical commonly known simply as THC. Delta 8 sales have become widespread in many parts of the country in recent years, commonly available in tobacco shops and gas stations.
Councilmember Simon Trautmann joined Hayford Oleary in questioning the value of a moratorium.
The city should be able to schedule a work session on the topic within three months, Rodriguez said.
