THC gummies

A state law legalizing edible products infused with hemp-derived THC, which commonly come in forms such as gummies, went into effect July 1. The city of Richfield is contemplating how to regulate the sale of the products locally. (Photo by Elsa Olafson, Creative Commons license: bit.ly/3PxxByz)

The city of Richfield is weighing its response to a new state law allowing the sale of products containing hemp-derived THC.

The law, which went into effect July 1, legalizes the sale of food and drinks infused with the chemical famous for the high associated with cannabis. Cities have been discussing among themselves how to respond to the law, which does not include any licensing regulations, Richfield Health Administrator Jennifer Anderson said at the July 12 City Council meeting.

