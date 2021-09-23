A 30-year-old Maple Grove man’s prowling around a Bloomington car dealership didn’t appear to go as planned, and neither did his getaway.
Police officers were dispatched to Lupient Chevrolet, 1601 Southtown Drive, shortly before 3 a.m. Sept. 14 in response to an alarm at the property. An officer arriving at the scene saw a man running toward a vehicle in the parking lot, which he entered. The officer also noticed what appeared to be a broken service door to the dealership’s building, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The officer pulled behind the vehicle, and a subsequent officer arriving at the dealership stopped in front of the vehicle, preventing the Maple Grove man from driving away. The man ignored commands to exit the vehicle, and appeared to be reaching around inside. He eventually opened the door, but did not initially comply with commands to exit the vehicle, Utecht explained.
When the man finally stepped out of the vehicle, he didn’t fully extend his hands above his head, and then began to flee the scene on foot. He ran to the dealership building and jumped through a broken window. As officers set up a perimeter around the dealership, the man drove a Chevrolet Equinox through a garage door on the east side of the building, weaving around the property and onto Knox Avenue before heading to Interstate 494, according to Utecht.
His attempted getaway soon ended, as he crashed the Equinox in the construction area of the freeway near its junction with Interstate 35W. The suspect had already exited the vehicle when the first officer arrived at the crash site, and the suspect was attempting to stop passing vehicles on the freeway, presumably in an effort to carjack a vehicle, Utecht said.
The suspect had momentarily stopped an eastbound vehicle, but the driver was able to pull away. When the suspect brought a westbound vehicle to a stop and forced the driver out of the vehicle, officers responding to the scene were able to shoot the suspect behind the wheel of the 17-year-old Robbinsdale boy’s vehicle with a Taser gun and take him into custody, Utecht explained.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, simple robbery, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and fleeing a police officer on foot.
Hotel robbery
The search for the perpetrator of a robbery at a Bloomington hotel turned up empty.
Police officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn and Suites, 5151 American Blvd. W., shortly before midnight Sept. 12. A 35-year-old employee working at the front desk reported that a man was waiting in the lobby area. She asked him if he needed assistance and he responded that he was waiting for people to arrive. He then pulled a gun from his pocket, pointed it at her and demanded cash from the front desk, according to Utecht.
The employee complied and the man left on foot through the front entrance. A search of the area failed to locate anyone matching the man’s description, Utecht noted.
Ground search
A late-night search for the occupants of a stolen vehicle ended with one arrest and the search for a second occupant.
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Police officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle that fled west into Bloomington at approximately 12:40 a.m. Sept. 11. The vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, had been reported stolen in Minneapolis on Aug. 31. An airport police officer conducted a traffic stop of the truck, which fled after initially pulling over, Utecht said.
Bloomington Police officers assisted in the pursuit as the vehicle traveled west on Interstate 494. The high-speed pursuit exited the freeway, and officers terminated it near the intersection of 94th Street and Normandale Boulevard. Minutes later, however, an officer located the truck on the 9800 block of Edgewood Road, where it had been abandoned, Utecht explained.
Officers set up a perimeter around the truck, and a Bloomington K-9 officer began tracking the occupants of the vehicle while a police officer used a drone to survey the wooded area near the abandoned vehicle. The K-9 tracking led to a 34-year-old Bloomington man, who surrendered without incident. He said he was a passenger in the vehicle, and that he and the driver ran in separate directions upon abandoning the vehicle, according to Utecht.
A continued search failed to locate another person, he noted.
Narcotics were found both in the truck and on the Bloomington man, who was booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of narcotics.
Domestic assault
A 29-year-old Bloomington man was arrested at a Mall of America hotel, accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
Police officers were dispatched to JW Marriott shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 9. A 35-year-old Shakopee woman reported that she was at the mall with her ex-boyfriend. They went to the hotel room, where the man refused to leave. During their confrontation he allegedly hit her in the mouth, and had pulled out a handgun, which he dropped and never picked up before leaving, according to Utecht.
When officers arrived, they found the suspect in the lobby. After identifying and detaining him, he was arrested and booked on suspicion of domestic assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm and fifth-degree drug possession. Following his arrest, a search turned up suspected narcotics in his pocket, and the gun was recovered from the hotel room, Utecht noted.
The woman had minor injuries to her face and declined medical treatment, he added.
Angry, but helpful
A very cooperative suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
A 43-year-old Minneapolis man reported that the suspect, a 24-year-old Bloomington man, pointed a gun at and him threatened him outside a Bloomington restaurant shortly after 9 p.m. Sept. 9.
The victim said he was pulling into the adjacent entryways for the Arby’s and Taco Bell restaurants on the 9200 block of Lyndale Avenue, and may have pulled in the wrong way. A blue minivan was pulling out of a drive-thru lane and flashed its lights at the victim’s vehicle.
The victim continued driving toward the drive-thru kiosk when the van pulled up beside him. The suspect pointed a gun at him and made a verbal threat before driving off. The victim reported the incident, and provided a license plate number for the van, according to Utecht.
An officer following up on the report identified the registered owner of the vehicle and a phone number associated with the owner, who was the 24-year-old Bloomington man. The suspect agreed to meet with an officer at the police station shortly after 11 p.m., and following questioning was arrested. He noted that he had disposed of the gun in bushes along Lyndale Avenue, and identified the location, where an officer recovered it, Utecht noted.
