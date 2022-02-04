South Education Center reopened today, three days after a shooting claimed a student’s life outside the Richfield school's doors.
The school is welcoming students back, “if they are ready to come back,” Intermediate District 287 Superintendent Sandy Lewandowski said during a press conference held Wednesday, the day after the shooting.
As Lewandowski and other officials took turns at the podium, the school and surrounding community was just beginning to come to grips with a tragedy that took the life of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice and sent a 17-year-old student to the hospital in critical condition.
“This week we experienced a tragedy unlike anything we have encountered before,” South Education Center Principal Deb Carlson-Doom said in a letter sent to students and families Wednesday. “We all will need time and resources to process the trauma from yesterday’s events.”
Rice had recently transferred to the school after attending Richfield High School.
“While a senseless act of violence in our community and the loss of life are always traumatic, it is made worse by the fact that Jahmari once walked our halls, played on our sports fields, sat in our classrooms and was known and loved by many,” Richfield Public Schools said in a statement.
Two South Education Center students – an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old – were arrested in Minneapolis the evening of the shooting, but charges have not yet been announced.
Meanwhile, the South Education Center and Richfield Schools communities are be left to process the shocking violence.
South Education Center is part of Intermediate School District 287, a group of “trauma-responsive and healing-centered” schools serving 11 member districts in the west metro, including Brooklyn Center, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Orono, Osseo, Richfield, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park, Wayzata and Westonka.
“We have a very diverse population of students based on disability, based on race, based on socioeconomic situations. Each of those students may require very customized approaches,” Lewandowski said of the crisis response.
In her letter, Doom said that mental-health clinicians from Hennepin County will be on hand to provide 1:1 support to students. Additionally, therapy dogs will be available, and there will be small-group circles and community-building opportunities as the healing process continues, she noted.
“Our students and their families are hurting,” Lewandowski said. “Our staff are hurting. ... The trauma they experienced will be with them the rest of their lives. It will take our school community time to grieve and time to heal.”
While that process continues, a return to normal routines will also benefit students and staff, she said, though “we will be flexible to support all of our students’ needs and those of their families.”
Social workers, outreach workers, counselors and family liaisons are also being mobilized in Richfield Schools, the district noted in its statement.
The education community will not be alone in the grief response, Henthorne said Wednesday. “The superintendent and I talked yesterday and we’re here to provide any resources that we can, whether it’s through our faith community or through our police department, to help the families of those victims,” he said.
Added Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez, “I’m connecting with the members in the community and the families impacted. If you are struggling, please reach out to your neighbors, please reach out to your friends and family.”
Calling Richfield “a close-knit community,” Richfield Schools Superintendent Steve Unowsky said in his district’s letter, “Whatever you are feeling, please know that you are not alone.”
In that letter, Richfield Schools staff shared memories of Rice, who had begun attending South Education Center just days before the shooting.
“I have had the honor of knowing Jahmari for several years,” said Christina Haddad Gonzalez, Director of Student Support Services. “His smile was bright and spirit kind, generous and loving.”
“I know that he loved football, he loved to be with his friends and was respected in the hearts of the school here in Richfield,” Regan Gonzalez said. “He should have had a lifetime of joy, happiness and growth ahead of him.”
School Safety, mental health
Although the shooting occurred outside the doors of South Education Center, Lewandowski on Wednesday was asked about the decision to eliminate metal detectors from the school a couple of years ago. She said the move was made for the sake trust and understanding in student relationships, with an emphasis on mental health.
When asked whether the school would consider reinstalling metal detectors, Lewandowski said, “In a situation like this, we review everything. What we know works is a trauma-sensitive relationship and that type of approach for our students. So, that’s our biggest focus right now – it’s on what our students need.”
Intermediate District 287 favors a model that focuses on mental health, the superintendent noted.
“It’s a model that was best for our students or our families,” she said. “So we have hired a number of what we have entitled as ‘safety coaches,’ and have them positioned in those buildings. That’s not to say we don’t work closely with local police. Whenever a need arises, we call 911 and we work with each of those local departments.”
But the district needs more mental health support, according to Lewandowski.
“We do not have the kind of support on an ongoing basis to meet those needs,” she said. “It’s a goal of this legislative session and part of the governor’s budget to focus on that. We certainly support that and heartily endorse any kind of help we can get to provide the students with what they need.”
Lewandowski had more assuring words regarding the current task of healing.
“I can tell you,” she said, “we have some of the best support systems and mental health professionals and resources available to help us through this tragedy.”
