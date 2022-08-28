The Teardowns, hailing from the Morningside Neighborhood, play cover tunes in the Edina High School parking lot the evening of Aug. 24 for the Band Together concert event. From left: Colin Wells on guitar, Liz Heinecke on vocals, Nicki Williams on vocals, Ryan Williams on bass and Mark Teskey on saxophone. Not pictured are drummer Jim Balabuszko-Reay and guitarist Steve Diedrich. Also on the bill were the bands Carpet Mode and Aiden Intro.
Oakley Horn, right, and his brother Ethan Horn enjoy some frozen treats.
Samuel Huggett, an Edina High School 11th-grader, makes a toss during a game of bags as fellow junior Elizabeth Bagley waits her turn.
Alban Cannas-Gonzalez, right, stands to gain a better perspective of the structure that his brothers, Alistair (second from left) and Gaspard, are constructing with a set of blocks.
Nicole Dellis does steady business selling frozen treats for Mik Mart Ice Cream as concert attendees get their last taste of summer before the start of the school year.
A parking lot concert at Edina High School served as a prelude to the school year Aug. 24. Band together was organized by the Edina Education Fund as a benefit for Heal Together, an Edina Public Schools mental health campaign. School starts for grades 6-12 Aug. 29, and for K-5 Aug. 31. (Sun Current staff photos by Andrew Wig)
