A parking lot concert at Edina High School served as a prelude to the school year Aug. 24. Band together was organized by the Edina Education Fund as a benefit for Heal Together, an Edina Public Schools mental health campaign. School starts for grades 6-12 Aug. 29, and for K-5 Aug. 31. (Sun Current staff photos by Andrew Wig)

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments