Jahmari Rice was a 15-year-old boy beginning his life’s journey. Known as “Mar” to many, he was unique, strong, determined, passionate and loving, Darby Voeks said.
That was until he was shot and killed Tuesday, Feb. 1, while on his lunch break outside South Education Center in Richfield.
He had big goals, said Voeks, who was Jahmari’s mentor and friend.
Voeks picked him up for activities and dropped him off safely at home afterward.
Voeks and Jahmari connected through Youth Life, a faith-based youth mentoring program centered at Hope Church in Richfield.
For five years Voeks was one of Jahmari’s friends and confidants. There were few who knew Jahmari better.
As the Area Director for Richfield Young Life, Voeks meets hundreds who participate in the program, but he said there was something outstanding about Jahmari. When he died, Jahmari left an indelible mark on those he touched.
“He frequently would talk about a desire to love others and to live in a way that would show his incredible potential,” Voeks remembered.
Jahmari’s efforts to improve were part of why he was at the South Education Center. In fact, he had just enrolled at the school on Monday, Jan. 31. “He was going to pursue a new fresh start, Voeks said.
“He would frequently talk about his goals and would go on these stretches of doing great and working incredibly hard.” Voeks said.
For most youth, the effort to establish an identity is a struggle and takes many turns as one grows.
Voeks said there was something deeper in Jahmari.
“We work with lots of kids and there is potential in every kid, of course. But for some kids their roots are so deep and their passions so strong that their potential is that much higher – Jahmari’s was that much higher,” Voeks said. “That was the heartbreaking thing about this.”
He remembered that even those who weren’t as close knew who Jahmari was – most notably because of his smile.
“He kind of wore his heart on his sleeve. If things were great, he showed it,” Voeks said. “If he loved you, he showed it.”
When the news of the shooting broke across the community, Voeks said it rippled through the Youth Life community as well.
“We have over 800 kids that we work with in and around Richfield, and as soon as we heard that it was Jahmari, everyone knew who we were talking about,” Voeks said.
Leaders across the organization, including Cesar Castillejos, Tre Austin and Voeks, began planning. They quickly set up a “grieving space” at The Bridge at Hope Church “for Jahmari’s Richfield friends and teammates to come to laugh, cry, pray, and play as they continue to grieve the loss of their classmate,” Castillejos wrote on Facebook this week.
“This is the story Jahmari would want people to be talking about. These are his friends. This is his community. This is where he spent countless hours since middle school,” Castillejos added.
Both Voeks and Castillejos said that though Jahmari was technically a student at South Education Center, his friends were mostly at Richfield High School.
In a statement released earlier this week, officials at the Richfield Schools wrote, “While a senseless act of violence in our community and the loss of life are always traumatic, it is made worse by the fact that Jahmari once walked our halls, played on our sports fields, sat in our classrooms and was known and loved by many.”
The school officials remembering Jahmari included Christina Haddad Gonzalez, the director of student support services.
“I have had the honor of knowing Jahmari for several years,” she said, “His smile was bright and spirit kind, generous and loving.”
In his post on Facebook, Castillejos described the gathering at Hope Church and those attending: “This was the crew that called him ‘friend.’ Although dozens of students couldn’t be there because they had basketball games, over 100 young people passed through, to be with each other, lift one another up, and grieve with the adult leaders who have been investing in their lives for years,” Castillejos wrote.
As they shared memories, they also wrote notes to Jahmari, and “escaped the troubles of the day through shooting hoops and hanging in the gym – something Jahmari often did,” Castillejos wrote
Voeks said, “The hard part is that he really was at an important crossroads. The potential for incredible good. He was working on living a new life. Going to SEC was supposed to be a fresh start. He was really optimistic about getting back on track academically. It’s totally heartbreaking.”
So many knew of his passion for football. Voeks, as well as his coaches, said it was obvious.
“Football was his everything,” Voeks said. “That was his dream. He frequently was saying, ‘Who wants to train? Who wants to go work out at the football field?’ He was there for people. I mean so many felt he was like a brother.”
Asked about any potential silver lining to come out of the tragedy, Voeks said, “I think this is going to serve as a reminder for everyone that knew Jahmari, to be a continuation of the joy he is no longer able to show, but that he showed so well when he was on Earth, He was constantly smiling and laughing. Kids who had no relationship with him were saying that they remembered his smile.”
Though conflicted by the pain, Voeks said he knows that everyone will “remember the joy he brought. We have to be sure to embody that on his behalf.”
Those closest to Jahmari, his family, were also recognized by Castillejos and Voeks.
“Support Jahmari by giving to the family he lived with, his great-grandma, and auntie,” Castillejos wrote.
School officials wrote: “The Richfield community is mourning. Students, teachers and staff who knew Jahmari are hurting. We are all feeling the impact of this traumatic event. It will take time to recover from this incident, but we will never forget Jahmari. He will forever have a place in the hearts of all who knew him.”
Describing the difficulty of being a young person, especially in light of COVID, Voeks said it doesn’t matter whether you’re a parent, a peer, a friend, mentor, or teacher – everyone needs to remember to “throw a life preserver to kids who are struggling and continue to pull kids to the better and brighter future they were made to experience.”
Castillejos wrote, “As we grow through this grief, may we remember Jahmari Rice. The young man, who was a caring kid with a big smile and a huge heart for others.”
Remembering his smile, passion, and the joy Jahmari brought to those around him, Voeks said, “We saw him grow as a man, and we remember his desire to try to be a friend to other people. He was a beloved teammate on the football field and was a hilarious source of joy in the room. He had so much charisma.”
Castillejos concluded, “As his friends have been putting it - ‘LLM’ - ‘Long Live Mar.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.