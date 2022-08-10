Edina Police have questioned three Edina Public Schools students about the noose that was found hanging at the Edina Community Center July 26, and have passed the case on to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to determine charges.
Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley announced the development in an email to district students, staff and families Aug. 9.
Of the three minors questioned about the noose, one took responsibility for fashioning it and hanging it. After the noose was discovered hanging in a courtyard of the Community Center, a Schools District facility, Stanley explained the hateful symbolism of the display.
“A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups. We stand against racism and condemn hate,” she wrote shortly after the noose was found.
Criminal cases and the charges brought against minors are not public, Stanley explained in her Aug. 9 update, and privacy laws prevent the district from sharing information and potential disciplinary action taken against students.
However, she said her commitment “is that the District will always take appropriate disciplinary and other actions when there are threats to staff or student psychological or physical safety.”
The district has been working over the summer to update the student handbook with an emphasis on student safety, Stanley wrote. The School Board approved an update to the Student Conduct and Discipline policy Aug. 8.
