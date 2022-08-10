Edina Police have questioned three Edina Public Schools students about the noose that was found hanging at the Edina Community Center July 26, and have passed the case on to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to determine charges.

Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley announced the development in an email to district students, staff and families Aug. 9.

