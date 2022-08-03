Edina vigil against hate - stop racism

Community members held up signs at the corner of 50th Street and Wooddale Avenue July 27 as part of a vigil to stand against hate in Edina. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

Cars honked in support as people lined the streets at the corner of 50th Street & Wooddale Avenue holding signs condemning displays of hate that have materialized in Edina recently

edina vigil against hate - black lives matter signs

The Anti-Racism Collective of Edina handed out “Black Lives Matter” signs at a vigil July 27. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

A crowd of at least 100 people turned out to a vigil July 27, hosted by the Anti-Racism Collective of Edina, to stand against recent racist and hateful incidents that have prompted outrage among many in the Edina community. In mid-July, anti-Black, anti-Asian and anti-LGBTQ messages were found written in chalk on the tennis courts outside of the Edina Public Schools’ Kuhlman Stadium, and about a week later, a noose was found hanging at the Edina Community Center.

edina vigil against hate - dietrich nissen

Dietrich Nissen, a member of the Anti-Racism Collective of Edina, holds up a sign at a vigil July 27. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
edina vigil against hate - lined up on street

About 100 community members turned out to a vigil to stand against recent incidents of racism and hate in the Edina community. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
edina vigil against hate - kids with blm signs

Edina High School students pose for a photo with their signs. (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

