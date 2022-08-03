Cars honked in support as people lined the streets at the corner of 50th Street & Wooddale Avenue holding signs condemning displays of hate that have materialized in Edina recently
A crowd of at least 100 people turned out to a vigil July 27, hosted by the Anti-Racism Collective of Edina, to stand against recent racist and hateful incidents that have prompted outrage among many in the Edina community. In mid-July, anti-Black, anti-Asian and anti-LGBTQ messages were found written in chalk on the tennis courts outside of the Edina Public Schools’ Kuhlman Stadium, and about a week later, a noose was found hanging at the Edina Community Center.
The district has come out against the acts that occurred at their facilities.
“We stand against racism and condemn hate,” said an email sent by Superintendent Stacie Stanley to staff and families after the noose was found. The email continued, “These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change.”
Terrie Rose, an organizer with the Anti-Racism Collective of Edina, said the event was intended to give people in the community a way to show their support for anti-racism.
“It’s not just a polite disapproval and then returning to daily life, but actually putting up a Black Lives Matter sign in the yard, standing on a street corner holding a sign that says, we support all people, we are against hate, we believe that Black lives matter,” she said.
“These are opportunities for people to actually be engaged actively in the change and not just be a passive bystander. We know that silence is really complicity and no action is an action.”
She added, “Just having good intentions around not being racist is not enough.”
Making swift responses after such incidents is also important, Rose said.
“There is a false perception that racism is allowed to grow in this community,” she said. “We need to show that there are way more people that … are wanting to promote equity for all and safety and well being but are still looking for that way to make that actionable.”
Several students from Edina High School also attended the event and displayed signs. This included members of the Edina Asian American Alliance, a relatively new grassroots coalition of Edina students, parents and community members who look to support Asian and Asian American youth voices.
“It can get to a point where it’s like, you don’t feel comfortable just existing as a person of color,” said Aura Bafna, a junior. “We need tangible change in Edina in order for everyone to feel safe.”
Junior Raja Chinnakotla said the recent racist incidents are “emblematic of racism in Edina as a whole.”
“It’s just frustrating at this point to know that the country that my parents came to and that I came to isn’t allowing me the right to be here and to be safe and protected,” rising junior Aditya Suresh said. “I just want to be here so I can make the change so that future generations and maybe even my kids can feel safe here, because that’s what they truly deserve.”
Jasmine Brett Stringer, an organizer with the Anti-Racism Collective and a member of the Edina Human Rights and Relations Commission, noted that her mother grew up during the fight for Black American civil rights. Stringer said she questioned if society is now moving backwards.
“The noose … is the repulsing signal because we know what happened to so many Black people,” she said, emphasizing her perspective as a Black person born and raised in the South.
While the event was “wonderful,” Stringer said she seeks more, deeper conversations within the community in the future.
“Every day I wake up, I say, ‘You can choose love or you can choose fear, Jasmine.’ … These (incidents) are really meant to promote fear and divide,” Stringer said the day after the vigil. “Yesterday … was a great showing of what’s possible when people choose love and choose unity. And so, moving forward, I think we need people to choose love daily.”
Rose said she was pleased with the turnout of the event. “It just demonstrates that we do care, that we are ready to stand up and to fight racism.”
