A 26-year-old Crystal man was arrested on suspicion of theft at the Bloomington Walmart store, minutes after he allegedly stole a parked vehicle.
Bloomington Police officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of Third Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. March 26, following the report of the vehicle theft. The owner had started the vehicle, but ran back into a residence to grab a forgotten item. Within that 60 seconds the suspect allegedly entered the idling vehicle and drove off. A neighbor also reported seeing the suspect steal the vehicle, according to Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges.
Patrol officers in the vicinity began searching the area for the stolen vehicle, and located it in the Walmart parking lot. In checking with the store’s loss prevention staff for surveillance video of the vehicle’s driver, the officers were informed that they were watching a male who was concealing items, Hodges explained.
When the suspect exited the store without paying for the store merchandise, he was confronted by police and arrested. In addition to store merchandise, he was also in possession of a key to the stolen vehicle, Hodges noted.
In the vehicle officers found the suspect’s backpack, which contained ID cards and checks that were not in his name, Hodges added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of vehicle theft, shoplifting, possession of stolen checks and trespassing.
The 26-year-old suspect has several criminal convictions, including felony first-degree aggravated robbery, trespassing, obstructing the police, receiving stolen property and felony theft. “Convictions, not charges,” Hodges said.
Terroristic threats
A 30-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and fourth-degree property damage after he was reported to have visited his ex-girlfriend in Bloomington.
The suspect arrived at the victim’s Bloomington apartment at approximately 10:15 a.m. March 28. He knocked at the 28-year-old woman’s door. She answered it, thinking it was a building maintenance worker.
The suspect entered the apartment to confront the woman, who had a male guest in her apartment. She was able to get the suspect to leave her apartment, but he shouted threats at her through the door and called her cellphone, making further threats and claiming to have a gun, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The suspect matched the description of a man seen damaging the ex-girlfriend’s vehicle in the building’s parking lot, Utecht noted.
A search for the suspect resulted in the suspect being identified on a Metro Transit light rail train through surveillance video, which led to his arrest, Utecht added.
Meal wasn’t free
A 30-year-old Minneapolis man paid for his meal with another person’s credit card, and wasn’t in a hurry to leave after he did.
Police officers were dispatched to IHOP, 2231 Killebrew Drive, at approximately 8:45 p.m. March 29 following a report that a stolen credit card had been used to purchase a meal. The report didn’t come from the restaurant; it came from the cardholder, a 47-year-old Mankato man who had received a report from his credit card company that his card had just been used, Utecht explained.
Officers following up on the report at IHOP were informed the suspect was still in the restaurant. When they spoke with him, he claimed he had found it on the ground and acknowledged using it to pay for a $22 meal. After handing over the credit card, he was arrested on suspicion of financial transaction card fraud, Utecht said.
The victim did not know how the suspect had obtained his credit card, Utecht noted.
