A 26-year-old Crystal man was arrested on suspicion of theft at the Bloomington Walmart store, minutes after he allegedly stole a parked vehicle.

Bloomington Police officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of Third Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. March 26, following the report of the vehicle theft. The owner had started the vehicle, but ran back into a residence to grab a forgotten item. Within that 60 seconds the suspect allegedly entered the idling vehicle and drove off. A neighbor also reported seeing the suspect steal the vehicle, according to Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges.

