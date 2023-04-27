ed27nwtif-4.JPG

An office building is planned for 7250 France Avenue, while an undetermined building will be constructed at 7200 France for the project’s second phase. (Illustration from City Council agenda packet)

A financing plan for a France Avenue project will give the developer $7.5 million to construct public amenities at the site.

The plan was set in motion April 18, when the Edina City Council approved the establishment of a tax increment financing district for the empty 7200-7250 France Avenue site, formerly home to two office buildings that had fallen into disrepair.

An office building and coffee shop are planned for Phase 1 of the 7200-7250 France Ave. (Illustration from City Council agenda packet)
