A financing plan for a France Avenue project will give the developer $7.5 million to construct public amenities at the site.
The plan was set in motion April 18, when the Edina City Council approved the establishment of a tax increment financing district for the empty 7200-7250 France Avenue site, formerly home to two office buildings that had fallen into disrepair.
In place of those buildings, Phase 1 of the redevelopment project will bring a five-story, 125,000-square-foot office building with a coffee shop to 7250 France Avenue. At 7200 France, planned public amenities include a 15,000-square-foot public plaza, stormwater pond, sidewalks, streets and a bike path.
Fifty-one percent of the 5-acre site will consist of public easements containing these elements. Also under discussion is an underpass connecting the east and west sides of France Avenue.
“A new TIF District is proposed to be established to enable public financing for these improvements,” stated a staff report prepared for the council meeting.
The City Council voted 4-1 to approve the TIF district, with Council Member Julie Risser dissenting. TIF is a public financing tool that is meant to spur redevelopment at blighted sites. Recent years have brought several attempts to redevelop 7200-7250 France, which was home to two office buildings that were constructed in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Edina Economic Development Manager Bill Neuendorf told the council.
“TIF uses new property taxes (aka incremental taxes) that are generated by a new project to pay for some of the costs associated with the new project,” the staff report explained.
Phase 2 of the redevelopment project has yet to go through the public approval process, but the latest proposal for that stage was a six-story, 150-unit hotel. The proposal has brought sharp criticism from neighbors and received a lukewarm reception from some on the City Council.
But the item before the City Council last week only pertained to the establishment of a TIF district that will host a $160 million project. “For a $7.5 million investment at no risk to the city … we’re going to get $160 million worth of improvements that is eventually going to kick off a significant amount of tax revenue,” Mayor Jim Hovland said.
Once the developer, Orion Investments, finishes Phase 1, the city will issue a $5.9 million TIF note. A second, $1.6 million TIF note would be issued upon the completion of Phase 2.
“They incur all the costs upfront. We pay them back slowly over time for those public benefits,” Neuendorf said.
The city expects the redevelopment of the property to increase the site’s tax capacity from about $200,000 to $2 million.
Over the 25-year term of the TIF district, the city expects to use $34 million in tax increment funds, broken down as follows: acquisition ($1 million), site improvements ($5 million), utilities ($1.5 million), affordable housing ($3.5 million), other Improvements ($3.4 million), administrative ($2.5 million), interest ($17.1 million).
The city expects the Phase 1 office building and coffee shop to be ready by 2025, while the undetermined Phase 2 is expected to be complete by 2027.
Mixed feelings
Although the City Council’s task last week was to vote on the TIF district – and an accompanying TIF redevelopment agreement – its members also discussed what will be built on the property for Phase 2 of the project.
“I feel like that is too much mass in that space,” Council Member James Pierce said of the proposed hotel.
Other potential aspects of the project drew more enthusiasm. Council Member Kate Agnew was excited about the potential underpass for France Avenue, “because it’s really hard to cross,” she said.
Agnew asked Neuendorf whether the $1.6 million in TIF funds reserved for the plaza could be used for the underpass instead, skeptical of the public benefit of the plaza. “It felt like it was more of an amenity for business and potentially whatever’s on Phase 2,” she said.
“I don’t think the $1.6 million for the plaza can be taken away,” Neuendorf said. However, an underpass might be built if the developer is informed of that plan early enough, allowing for the plaza to be constructed at a lower grade to accommodate the street crossing, he added.
While she wasn’t sold on the public value of the plaza, Agnew did acknowledge the public good of stormwater collection – the site collects water from several surrounding properties.
“This,” Neuendorf said, “has been a problem area for about the last 60 to 70 years. This is finally the time to resolve (the stormwater issue) permanently.”
That wasn’t enough to convince Risser that TIF is right for the site. “This doesn’t seem to fit. It doesn’t seem like TIF makes sense,” she said.
Noting that one motivation for TIF is supposed to be that the given project wouldn’t get built without it, she referenced news articles declaring the Southdale area a hot market for developers. That, she said, “makes me wonder why we’re using TIF.”
Risser also objected to the project’s location in a zone meant to serve as a transition from the commercial uses east of France Avenue to the residential neighborhood to the west.
“When I hear you say without TIF we wouldn’t get a project on this scale, I can’t help but say we don’t want a project on this scale. It’s in the transition zone; it’s too big,” she said.
Hovland took exception to Risser’s assertion. “Actually,” he said, “the first thing we thought about there was an office building at 7250 that was four stories high, and, I think, 50-some feet in height. I doubt this building that’s going to be replacing it is much taller. … If it was a good use in their transition zone before, it’s a good use now, in my opinion.”
Not approving the TIF district would be a “missed opportunity,” Hovland said. “And we’ll sit there with a big hole in the ground over there on the west side of France Avenue, on the most – probably the most – important commercial street in our town.”
