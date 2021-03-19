Bloomington is trying to sweeten the deal for developers who are willing to build affordable housing within the city.
In a 5-2 vote, the Bloomington City Council on March 8 approved an expansion of incentives that allow developers to deviate from certain code requirements regarding considerations such as parking, site size, open space and building height. The expansion of the incentives comes in the form of amendments to Bloomington’s Opportunity Housing Ordinance, which went into effect in September 2019.
“We’ve learned a lot in the last year and a half, and several of the changes are based on that,” said Glen Markegard, the city’s planning manager.
The Opportunity Housing Ordinance is meant to provide incentives for developers of large apartment buildings to include affordable housing in their projects, but also requires them to price 9% of a project’s units as affordable to households earning 60% of the area median income or less. As an alternative, developers may pay into the city’s affordable housing trust fund.
The point of the recently approved amendments is to encourage more housing that is affordable to those earning 30-50% of the area median income, commonly referred to as AMI. “We’ve seen significant progress on the 60% AMI band, but we do want to do whatever we can to try to get more production at the 50 and 30% bands,” Markegard said.
One effect of the amended affordable-housing incentives is to make smaller lots more viable, he explained. Developers who dedicate 9% of their complex to housing priced as affordable for households earning 30% of the AMI are eligible for a 50% reduction of the lot’s minimum allowable square footage, which varies by zoning district.
The exceptions become less generous the higher a developer prices the designated affordable units. If 9% of units are priced as affordable for households earning 31-50% of the AMI, the minimum lot size gets a 25% reduction. If 9% of units are priced as affordable for households earning 51-60% of the area median income, the reduction in minimum lot size is 10%.
The incentives for other standards follow a similar pattern based on pricing. The standards for which developers may seek expanded incentives include site width, storage space, the amount and type of parking, the percentage of the lot developed as impervious surface and the amount of open space on the property.
Additionally, developers who include housing priced as affordable for households earning 60% of the AMI or less may build one more story than what is required in the height map that guides city planning. Before the Opportunity Housing Ordinance was amended, the bonus floor was granted only if the height map allowed for three or more stories. In another change, developers of apartment buildings with fewer than 20 units may also seek the incentives.
Amendments approved despite reservations
Councilmembers Jack Baloga and Dwayne Lowman provided the dissenting votes on the amendments, reasoning that the city should get more for some of the concessions. “Frankly, my gut reaction is that we’re being exceedingly generous to go for 9% units and give you a 50% standard reduction,” Baloga said.
Lowman echoed the sentiment. “When I look at the list of things here, I feel like I should be able to get more,” he said.
Baloga’s concerns also addressed the effects a project can have on neighboring properties. Markegard, however, noted that the amended Opportunity Housing Ordinance still allows for council discretion on sensitive projects, “which is that if council finds that harm is being caused by the incentives mainly to the surrounding neighborhood, that they do not necessarily need to be approved.”
In particular, the new amendments will allow a 68-unit, four-story apartment project to go forward at 8012 Old Cedar Avenue. Bloomington Housing and Redevelopment Administrator Aarica Coleman used that project as an example in arguing that even a small number of affordable units “can be a very big deal when we’re talking about deeper affordability.”
Lowman and Baloga called for further refinement of the amendments. “I think there are some serious questions that we’ve got to dig into,” Lowman said.
Proponents of the amendments framed the Opportunity Housing Ordinance as a document that’s meant to evolve. “I think this is a good first step to measure to see how this plays out on some developments that are in the pipeline right now,” Coleman said.
Knowing that the city’s affordable-housing policy is open to revision, Councilmember Nathan Coulter voted for the amendments despite reservations. “What I’m getting at is I’m a little bit concerned that we’re trading affordability for quality of life in some of these instances,” Coulter said.
Coleman attempted to assuage such concerns by reminding the council that the allowances will be evaluated on a project-by-project basis. “We are not trading affordability for quality of life,” she asserted.
Councilmember Shawn Nelson said he was a “little concerned” about the bonus-floor incentive and the effects the resulting building height could have on adjacent neighborhoods. He felt comfortable enough, however, to support the amendments. “I think this is going in the right direction. I do think there are a few items that merit some additional consideration,” Nelson said.
There will have to be a focus on “keeping a close eye on what ripples we’re creating with these more targeted changes,” said Councilmember Patrick Martin, noting that he shared some of the concerns expressed by the amendment’s opponents before ultimately voting for the changes.
Despite some trepidation of her own, Councilmember Jenna Carter was comforted to know that projects will still be evaluated based on their context. For instance, the amount of necessary open space could vary depending on the project’s location, Carter noted.
“If there is a project in front of us, and they’ve eliminated a majority of the open space but they’re right next to a huge park, that may sit better with the council as opposed to a project that there was no green space around,” she said.
Perfection is not the expectation of the policy amendments, Mayor Tim Busse said, calling for an approach in which the city is “trying not to let the great get in the way of the good.”
With the Opportunity Housing Ordinance having been in effect for about 18 months, “in my mind, this is the next logical step,” Busse said. “But it’s not the final step.”
