Organized collection’s future to be decided by 2 questions
It’s not so easy to ask two questions of the voters, the Bloomington City Council is learning.
During its June 1 meeting, the council discussed the ballot questions Bloomington voters will answer in November pertaining to the city’s organized collection system.
In February, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that the city acted outside its authority in rejecting a 2016 ballot measure proposed by residents, which called for a charter amendment to address organized collection. The February ruling set the city’s wheels in motion toward November’s vote, a vote opponents of organized collection have been seeking for years.
The council is preparing two questions for the ballot, with the first intended to address the petition, using the language that was submitted.
“Unless first approved by a majority of voters in a state general election, the city shall not replace the competitive market in solid waste collection with a system in which solid waste services are provided by government-chosen collectors or in government-designated districts. The adoption of this charter amendment shall supersede any ordinances, ordinance amendments or charter amendments related to solid waste adopted by the city council in 2015-2016.”
Using a question based upon the language submitted, voters are deciding if they want the city’s charter to change the way the city makes its decisions about solid waste collection in the city. A yes vote means the voter wants to change the way the city makes that decision, and a no vote means the voter does not want to change the way the city has already instituted its organized collection system, City Attorney Melissa Manderschied explained.
A change in the system would mean the matter would go to a vote, which would be the basis of the second ballot question, appearing on the same ballot.
The proposal presented for the second question could ask, “Do you want the Bloomington City Council to be prevented from contracting with trash haulers to provide city-managed garbage and recycling services?”
A yes vote would mean the voter wants to revert to having private trash haulers, while a no vote would mean the voter wants to continue having city-organized collection, Manderschied said.
Voters seeking to revert to private trash hauling would vote yes on both questions, while voters who want to continue with organized collection would vote no on both questions, she added.
The council’s goal is to have the answer to each question align toward one outcome or the other.
“Make it as simple as possible,” Mayor Tim Busse said.
That does not prevent voters from answering yes to one question and no to the other.
Voting yes to question one but no to question two would still maintain the organized collection system, but the city would need to readopt the ordinances associated with organized collection, as a yes vote to the first question would revoke them, according to Manderschied.
And what if the answer to question one is no, but question two is yes? While he does not see it as a likely outcome, Councilmember Nathan Coulter asked what would happen if the charter is not amended, but voters still expressed a preference for the city to end organized collection.
Question two stands alone and would have the same impact regardless of the vote on question one, Manderschied said.
Councilmember Patrick Martin asked if the ballot questions could include an explanation of what a yes or no votes means to the voter, similar to how tax levy questions may include an explanation of the outcome of a yes or no vote. Manderschied was unsure but said she would seek guidance from the secretary of state’s office.
The council is scheduled to review any changes to and adopt its ballot language during its June 22 meeting. The adopted language would then be forwarded to Hennepin County for review, and voter education regarding the ballot questions would follow, Manderschied explained.
