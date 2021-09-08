Younger students will be required to wear face masks in Bloomington Public Schools buildings when they return to class next week, and older students will be encouraged, but not required, to do so.
The district’s back-to-school protocols were discussed during an Aug. 25 presentation. Students who are not enrolled in the district’s online school – renamed New Code Academy – will be attending class five days per week, as there will be no part-time classroom instruction or temporary distance learning offered this fall.
The district looks to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education for guidance in setting its coronavirus pandemic protocols. With Gov. Tim Walz’ emergency orders having expired, the district’s decisions were guided by health recommendations, but its decisions were not made under state mandates, according to Asst. Supt. Jenna Mitchler. “Districts have local control,” she said.
Students in early childhood education programs through sixth-graders are required to wear masks inside all district buildings at the start of the school year. Children up to age 2 are not required to wear a mask in any situation, and exemptions will be granted when medically required.
Students in grades 7-12 are encouraged to wear masks during the school day while all staff and other adults working in district buildings are required to wear masks when unable to maintain six feet of physical distance with students, or when in high occupancy areas, such as a cafeteria or auditorium.
The district will allow employees who are fully vaccinated and maintain physical distance in a school to remove their mask when it supports educational instruction, or when working in their office.
Students and staff are required to wear masks on all public transportation, including school buses or district transportation vehicles.
Jessica Schenk, a second-grade teacher at Indian Mounds Elementary, said teachers share the anxiety, fear and frustrations of returning to the classroom, feelings that are universal. For her new class of second-graders, she’ll be welcoming students who have yet to experience a full, uninterrupted school year in their classroom, she noted.
Despite the irregularities that students have faced during the past two school years, and pandemic protocols in place to start the school year, “We are building structure and consistency into our school day,” Schenk said.
Students are returning to classrooms this fall at varied academic levels, according to Schenk. Some have made great academic progress while learning at home, but all students have missed out on some component of their education as a result of distance learning, she explained.
Teachers are not concerned with what students may have missed, she added. Teachers are prepared to meet students at whatever level they are at, and will differentiate their instruction to reach all students. “We are here for you, either way,” she said.
Although the district is not offering hybrid or distance learning options this fall, students who stay home due to illness or COVID-19 will be able to work remotely and communicate with their teacher during that absence, Schenk noted.
The district will follow a variety of protocols when a student is diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Hannah Hatch, the district’s director of health services.
Positive cases are reported to the Minnesota Department of Health, and positive individuals will be required to isolate for 10 days. Parents are to notify their child’s school when a student is symptomatic or tests positive, and staff or students who have been determined to have a possible exposure will be asked to monitor for symptoms and be tested for the virus. They will not be required to quarantine, according to Hatch.
Unvaccinated siblings will be required to isolate for 10 days, however, or seven days if they test negative, she noted.
Schools will work to provide at least three feet of space between students as often as practical, and move students to outdoor settings when feasible. The district’s buildings have upgraded their ventilation to improve air purification, Hatch said.
The district will work to reconnect with students, refocus upon its role as a school system and build relationships with students as the new school year begins under pandemic limitations, according to Supt. Eric Melbye.
The district has received varied reactions and opinions in response to the guidance and recommendations it is following, he noted. “It is clear from the passionate messages, we all want what’s best for our students,” he said.
