The Bloomington Board of Education is turning to a familiar face to lead its school district.
Eric Melbye was chosen unanimously by the board as its new superintendent, following finalist interviews and deliberation on May 5. The board unanimously chose Melbye, a two-time district employee, over Brian Zambreno, an associate superintendent with Minneapolis Public Schools and a former Richfield Middle School principal.
The board’s selection of Melbye is contingent upon negotiation of an employment contract. The board aimed to complete and approve terms of the contract in time for its May 10 meeting, after this edition of the Sun Current went to press.
Melbye previously worked in Bloomington as a special education supervisor, and more recently as an assistant superintendent. He started his career as a special education teacher and made his transition into administration while working in Carver and Scott counties. He came to Bloomington in the mid-2000s to work as a special education supervisor, he told the board during his interview.
He left Bloomington for a return to Carver County, only to find his way back to Bloomington in 2010 as the director of student services. He became the district’s assistant superintendent in 2015. He left the district two years ago to serve as an associate superintendent in the Anoka-Hennepin district, the largest school district in the state, where he is one of three associate superintendents, he explained.
Although he spent the last two years in the north metro, Melbye viewed his previous tenures, and the relationships he had established within the district, as advantages in succeeding Supt. Les Fujitake, who is leaving the district when his contract expires at the end of June.
“I know I’m not internal, but I feel a little bit internal in some ways,” Melbye said. “I think that would provide some stability in the district.”
During his one-hour interview, Melbye was asked to outline his goals as superintendent of Bloomington Public Schools. He cited growing the district’s enrollment – an issue districts throughout Minnesota are struggling with – along with improving district pride among district staff members and reducing the achievement gap among students as goals for Bloomington.
Melbye said he would be active in the community, by being both engaging and accessible, if chosen as the district’s superintendent. “That’s me, that’s what you’re getting,” he told the board. “My history speaks for itself.”
Zambreno spent eight years in Richfield and noted he and his wife purchased a home in Bloomington before they had the first of their three children. “Bloomington has always been near and dear to our hearts,” he said.
Following one-hour interviews with each candidate, the board compared the candidates and reviewed recommendations collected for both men. Multiple board members cited the similar experiences and backgrounds the candidates possessed and generally professed a preference for Melbye, in part as a result of feedback provided through reports from stakeholder interviews staff and community members had conducted the previous day.
Board Chairwoman Nelly Korman said both candidates were qualified to serve as the district’s superintendent. Melbye’s familiarity with the district and work addressing equity issues in the Anoka-Hennepin district were among factors Korman outlined in expressing her preference.
“I’m humbled and honored to return to a district I know and love, and eager to work with the school board, staff, students and families to set a new vision and priorities to achieve greater success,” Melbye said in a school district statement following his selection.
The board completed its selection process in two months. Fujitake announced in early March that he would not seek a new contract. He has been the district’s superintendent since 2006 and was the district’s executive director of finance and support services from 1995 to 2006.
Melbye will be Bloomington’s ninth superintendent in its more-than 100-year history, the district noted in its announcement of his selection.
