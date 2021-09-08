If they raise a few dollars for the parish, all the better.
Saint Bonaventure Catholic Community of Bloomington will host its annual fall festival this weekend, and it’s the 50th anniversary of what started as a simple community gathering intended to extend beyond the parish community. It has grown, it has evolved, and yet some of its guiding principles continue to steer the annual event, according to Art Breitbarth, the festival’s longtime chairman.
Breitbarth wasn’t there when the festival began as a small gathering inside the parish’s classrooms. As it grew and evolved, the festival moved outside, initially to the church parking lot, and eventually to the parish’s expansive, grassy acreage. It was intended to be an event that offers something for community members of all ages, and relies heavily on volunteers to make it happen. If the parish succeeds, turning a profit after the fact is an added bonus, Breitbarth noted.
The festival formally kicks off with a broasted chicken dinner, served 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. The Friday evening dinner was added as a simple way to extend the festival beyond its traditional one day of activities, while earning a few dollars to offset other costs of the festival, Breitbarth said.
The festival was conceived as a way to have a community gathering at the conclusion of summer. Designating the festival date as the first Saturday after Labor Day made it easy for everyone to remember when it would be held, and has continued to serve the parish well through five decades. “Everyone knows when it is,” Breitbarth said.
This year kicks off with the traditional children’s parade around the parish at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. It’s a simple activity where children dress up and walk or bicycle on the streets around the parish grounds, prior to the day’s activities on the parish lawn, Breitbarth explained.
For 25 years the festival has included a car show, drawing a variety of vintage vehicles to the church lawn each year. Breitbarth estimates that the show has drawn more than 225 vehicles annually during the past 10 years. The show features a variety of awards that are presented at 2 p.m., including the “Father Knows Best” Award, given by the church’s pastor in recognition of his favorite car in the show, according to Breitbarth.
The show began when parishioner Lee Anderson proposed it to Breitbarth. Anderson was involved in car shows as part of a statewide Buick association, and thought a festival car show would have drawing power. The first year’s show drew a modest entry pool, but as word got around, the show grew in popularity, according to Breitbarth.
Part of the appeal of the fall festival car show is that the owners have food and entertainment options available within feet of the vehicles, something that isn’t always available at such gatherings, Breitbarth explained.
The festival features games and activities for all ages, a raffle at the conclusion of the day, live entertainment and a wide variety of food. “A lot of people consider the festival a small county fair,” he noted.
Serving hamburgers and bratwursts is a festival tradition, but the parish makes it a priority to go a step above traditional food service in terms of quality, according to Breitbarth.
When the festival organizers wanted to add grilled pork chops to their menu, they aimed to replicate the best pork chops they had sampled elsewhere, which used a distinct seasoning in the preparation. The parish uses its own custom seasoning as a result, he explained.
Brats can be obtained from many sources, but the festival committee determined the best came from Hermantown, so that’s where the festival supply comes from, he noted.
Serving frozen french fries would be easy to do, but the festival orders 900 pounds of fresh potatoes and slices them on the day of the festival, he added.
As the church and community’s population has diversified over the decades, the parish has recognized that in its food service. The Vietnamese egg rolls made by parishioners sell out every year, according to Breitbarth.
The festival doesn’t feature a traditional midway, but has offered distinct entertainment options over the years, including helicopter and elephant rides, he noted.
Live music has always been a part of the festival, and three bands are booked to perform this year.
“Festival fun for everyone, that’s our theme,” Breitbarth said.
The festival relies upon more than 400 volunteers each year, and not all of them are parishioners. Volunteers from the community help run the event each year, and some come from out of state, typically because they have family or friends in the area and make it a point to come back to Bloomington for a visit in September, he explained.
The festival has also relied on local Boy Scouts who camp overnight prior to festival Saturday, helping before and after, he noted.
The festival will conclude at 6:30 p.m. with the raffle drawing, featuring several cash prizes. A “come as you are” mass begins at 7.
The church is at 901 W. 90th St. Information about the St. Boni’s Fall Festival is available online at tr.im/fallfest.
