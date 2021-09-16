Two Bloomington men have been sentenced in connection with murder of a 29-year-old Minneapolis man in November 2019.
Brothers Preston Sharlow, 34, and Skylar Labarge, 28, were sentenced Sept. 3. Sharlow was sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for intentional second-degree murder while Labarge was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for aiding and abetting, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
The brothers had both been charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent, but not premeditated, following their arrests in the disappearance and death of William Albrecht.
Albrecht’s murder stemmed from his relationship with a Bloomington woman who was initially arrested as part of the investigation. According to the criminal complaints against the brothers, they lured Albrecht to a Bloomington home under false pretense, assaulted him and transported his body to Woodbury, where it was recovered by Bloomington investigators five days after Albrecht was reported missing by his mother. His mother had been unable to reach him by phone, and had learned he had failed to show up for work.
The investigation determined that Albrecht was last seen at a Bloomington bar. He thought he had been in communication with the Bloomington woman prior to being dropped off at her Bloomington residence on the 1500 block of East 87th Street. But the investigation revealed that Sharlow was using the woman’s phone and pretending to be her, according to the complaint.
Following the criminal charges, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said that the woman had “emotional” relationships with both Sharlow and Albrecht. Bloomington Interim Police Chief Mike Hartley noted during the investigation that Sharlow and the woman are parents of a child who was 4 at the time.
The complaint alleged that Albrecht was confronted and assaulted by Sharlow and Labarge upon his arrival at the house. A search of the residence turned up traces of blood in the house and garage, and the residence smelled of cleaning agents. Albrecht’s cellphone was also found in the home, the complaint noted.
The woman was arrested Nov. 19, three days after Albrecht was reported missing. Sharlow and Labarge were arrested the following day. During interviews with the defendants, they told investigators that they stomped and kicked Albrecht in the garage of the home repeatedly, then brought him to the basement to “clean him up” in the shower before taking him back to the garage. Labarge then attempted to cut Albrecht’s neck with a piece of glass before forcibly stepping on his neck, compromising his ability to breath, the complaint explained.
The complaint noted that the men transported his body to a remote location in Woodbury, where it was recovered Nov. 21. The body had signs of multiple blunt force injury, mainly to the head and face.
“It was a brutal assault, over a period of time,” Freeman said at the time of the charges.
The woman fled the house with her child as the assault was occurring, Freeman said, noting there was “no indication that she had any part in this other than it was her cellphone that lured the victim to the house where he was killed.”
It was clear following three days of investigation that the woman did not have an active role in Albrecht’s death, Hartley said.
The investigation, arrests, charges and convictions were the result of diligent investigative efforts and effective interrogations of the parties involved, according to Hartley.
When the missing person report was filed, “we didn’t have a whole lot to go on,” he said. From identifying suspects to recovering the body, “it’s impressive police work. It’s what we expect here,” Hartley added. “It’s indicative of the kind of work detectives put in each and every day.”
