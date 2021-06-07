A 25-year-old South Dakota man had no idea why an angry man was outside his hotel room door.
That angry man, a 44-year-old St. Louis Park man, was arrested on suspicion of making threats of violence after police officers responded to the Bloomington Super 8 hotel.
Officers were dispatched to the hotel, 7800 Second Ave. S., at approximately 11:30 p.m. May 24. The South Dakota man had called 911 after hearing the suspect, who was outside the door, threatening to shoot through the hotel room door if the occupant didn’t open it, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The South Dakota man looked out the peephole and was able to provide a description of the man outside. Officers responding to the call saw a man matching the description walking through the hallway. As he passed the officers, they tried to ask him where he was coming from and if he was involved in an incident on the building’s third floor. The man kept walking away, however, and appeared to be clutching the waistband of his pants, as if he were trying to keep an item secured, Bitney explained.
The officers were also puzzled as to why he was wearing a jacket and gloves, given it had been a hot day and was still quite warm that night, Bitney noted.
The officers turned around to follow the man, who kept walking away at a brisk pace. He entered a restroom near the hotel lobby, and the officers followed him inside. While questioning the man in the restroom, one of the officers looked in the garbage can and saw a handgun sitting on top of the garbage, Bitney said.
Given that the man matched the description of the man reported in the incident, he appeared to be securing a gun as he was walking away and a gun was found on top of the trash in the restroom, the officers had probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of making threats of violence. He was also booked for fleeing a police officer on foot and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Bitney explained.
Mall theft
A 24-year-old man with no permanent address was persistent in his attempt to steal merchandise from a Mall of America Department store.
The suspect was eventually arrested, but not before fleeing the mall’s Nordstrom store, after hours, with a jacket, handbag and multiple pairs of shoes, valued at more than $1,000, Bitney said.
The theft was reported at approximately 10:30 p.m. May 13. The store had been closed, and loss prevention officers watched through surveillance cameras as the suspect roamed through the store. When they went to confront him, they couldn’t find him. Mall security personnel were unable to track him down, either, but determined through surveillance video that the man exited the store through an emergency door, Bitney explained.
The Nordstrom employees thought they recognized the suspect, as they had found a man hiding in the store after closing the previous evening. When they found the man the previous night, they escorted him from the store but did not call the police, Bitney noted.
It was unclear how detectives identified the suspect, but he was arrested May 24. It appeared that he was arrested while in custody for an unrelated offense in Ramsey County, Bitney said.
Life saved
Two police officers and paramedics responding to a report of an unconscious child at a Bloomington hotel were able to revive her.
Police officers responded to Great Wolf Lodge, 1700 American Blvd. E., at approximately 4 a.m. May 24, following a report that a 7-year-old girl was unconscious, according to Bitney.
The officers began CPR and were assisted by paramedics responding to the call. The girl had no pulse and was not breathing, but officers and paramedics were able to revive her, and she was breathing on her own prior to being transported to a hospital, Bitney said.
