The recently completed six-month review period for Edina’s new Comprehensive Plan turned out to be a quiet one before the document gained the approval of the Edina Planning Commission Nov. 13.
Characteristic of a deliberate input process for a document that will guide redevelopment in Edina for the next 10 years, adjacent cities and several agencies had ample time to comment on the plan.
“All that said, we did not get a lot of comments during that time period,” Haila Maze of the consulting firm, Bolton & Menk, told planning commissioners before they unanimously voted to approve the plan and pass it along to the Edina City Council, which will vote on the document Tuesday, Dec. 3, immediately after another public hearing on the plan.
“We’re going to say that’s a positive thing,” Maze said of the lack of comments on the plan.
The uneventful review period mirrored the public hearing that immediately preceded the planning commission’s vote. Three residents spoke in favor of the plan, while one spoke against it.
“I think this relatively tame meeting is just a testament to the process, a very effective and successful process,” Planning Commissioner Jimmy Bennett said before the unanimous decision.
Edina’s new Comprehensive Plan, an update on the 2008 version of the document, serves as “a framework for guiding future development, redevelopment, and community enhancement,” states the plan’s introduction.
The plan foresees notable redevelopment on about 7% of the city’s land, and acknowledges a Metropolitan Council population projection of 23% growth from 2016 levels. That would result in a rise from about 52,000 residents to 63,000 by 2040.
The Comprehensive Plan stresses the forecasts are meant to be realistic assumptions, “not goals, aspirations or targets.” The city’s forecasted growth is “largely based on market-driven assumptions,” the document adds.
Edina’s Comprehensive Plan also acknowledges the Metropolitan Council’s Thrive MSP 2040 plan, which identifies the city as an “urban community.” “Urban communities are expected to plan for forecasted population and household growth at average densities of at least 10 units per acre for new development and redevelopment,” the MSP Thrive plan states.
Edina’s new Comprehensive Plan builds on the 2008 iteration, which identified several areas of “potential change” where redevelopment is expected. Details for how those areas will change are covered in Small Area Plans for the following nodes:
70th Street and Cahill Road, 44th Street and France Avenue, 50th Street and France Avenue, Wooddale Avenue and Valley View Road, and the Greater Southdale District. Another area of change identified in 2008 was the Grandview District, located in the area of Highway 100 and Eden Avenue; a redevelopment framework for that area was established in 2012.
Overall, the new Comprehensive Plan states Edina is “still fairly racially homogeneous and affluent, but is steadily becoming more diverse, particularly with newer and younger residents.”
Affordable housing, meanwhile, remains a “consistent challenge, especially for first-time homeowners and seniors, due to very high land values,” the document states.
The plan envisions an increased pace of redevelopment, especially in the Greater Southdale District, while the aging Baby Boomer population means the district’s prominent health care sector should see increased demand.
The Comprehensive Plan acknowledges growing diversity in Edina, and urges the consideration of “non-traditional styles of policing” and addressing issues through a “lens of equity and inclusion.”
Other trends the plan takes into account include climate change, which the document asserts will have an “increasing impact on Edina.” Climate change has already been a common topic of conversation among Edina policymakers, especially in relation to rising rainfall and flooding concerns in the city.
‘A guide, not a prescription’
Edina’s new Comprehensive Plan is the product of a process that began with the formation of a task force in 2017. In the end, more than 170 public meetings take place as the plan was formulated.
The scores of city staff, elected officials and residents that provided input on the plan came at the task with fundamentally varying mindsets, Planning Commissioner Ian Nemerov observed.
For some, “it was like Christmas writing a letter to Santa,” Nemerov said.
He continued, “There was another group of people that were like, ‘This is our chance to stop things.’”
A third group, which Nemerov identifies with, viewed the plan as a response to changes that are out of their control.
“The way I approach the comp plan, it’s not a question of what I want or what I want to stop. It’s a question of what will happen,” Nemerov said. “What are the trends in the world? What’s history show us? And, history shows us that change happens.”
While crafting the Comprehensive Plan has been the planning commission’s chief task of the past two years, it doesn’t dictate the city’s future in absolute terms.
“It’s a guide and its not a prescription,” said Bill Smith, who represented the firm, Biko Associates, in serving as a consultant on the plan.
If the city council approves the 4,000-page document next month, it will go to the Met Council for approval. But even then, policymakers’ work on the plan won’t be complete.
“We have all pledged to stay in touch and really work together to really see that this Comp Plan gets implemented and it doesn’t just get shelved,” Planning Commission Chair Joann Olsen said.
The plan still has room for improvement, according to Planning Commissioner Susan Lee. “It came from a good foundation. It is trying to do the best job it can to project the future. It is not perfect, so hopefully it will continue to get better,” Lee said.
Remaining work that could influence redevelopment in Edina includes a task force that is currently studying housing needs in the city.
“Have we figured that all out? No,” Lee said, characterizing the plan as a “living document.” “It is open to amendments,” Lee continued, “and I don’t think that’s a bad thing.”
Planning Commissioner Louis Miranda predicted that aside from local demographic and market trends, planning in Edina will also be affected by a trend of global scale – climate change. In making that prediction, Miranda referred to recent headlines of ravaging wildfires in Australia and California and historic high-tide flooding in Venice, Italy.
“I think we’re going to have to end up changing a lot more than even we think we’re going to change over the next 10 years,” Miranda said.
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
