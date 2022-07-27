Hennepin County Sheriff primary to narrow field

Three candidates are running for Hennepin County Sheriff, with the top two finishers from the Aug. 9 primary moving on to the General Election.

Vying for the top job with the Sheriff’s Office are Jai Hanson, Dawanna Witt and Joseph Banks.

JaiHanson.jpg

Jai Hanson
DawannaWitt.jpg

Dawanna Witt

