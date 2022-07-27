A total of seven candidates are seeking the office of County Attorney in Hennepin County. Current incumbent Mike Freeman is not running for re-election, stepping down after 24 years as Hennepin County Attorney, his terms running from 1991-1998 and 2006-2022. Each term is four years.
Running in the Aug. 9 primary election are Martha Holton Dimick, Jarvis Jones, Tad Jude, Mary Moriarty, Paul Ostrow, Saraswati Singh, and Ryan Winkler. The top two vote-getters will move on to the General Election.
Martha Holton Dimick
Education, occupation, qualification: Marquette University Law School, recovery room nurse; Hennepin County Attorney’s office, community prosecutor and adult prosecution division; Minneapolis deputy city attorney, criminal division; district court judge in the 4th Judicial District.
Why are you running for county attorney?
The challenges we face in Hennepin County require a qualified professional to be the county’s top prosecutor. As a former assistant Hennepin County attorney, deputy city attorney and serious crimes judge, I have spent my entire professional career addressing violent crime and public safety. I have lived in North Minneapolis for 20 years, and my community has felt the impacts of a rise in violent crime, with over 90 homicides in the past two years. I will use my experience addressing crime and working with the community to restore safety in our county. As we address public safety, it is crucial we implement criminal justice reform and police accountability.
How would you address violent crime in the short term, while also working in the long term to prevent the conditions that foster it?
I will collaborate with police, community leaders and citizens to investigate, charge and convict violent repeat offenders. In addition to the challenges in Minneapolis, we are seeing a rise in crime across Hennepin County. I will send a clear message from the office that if you commit violent crimes, you will be prosecuted. We must rehabilitate individuals that commit low-level offenses using a matrix of psychiatric care, rehabilitation and probation. Doing this work does not mean that we signal to the public that we don’t care about low-level offenses, which encourages more of this type of crime. We should be both compassionate to people going through the system and effectively deter their behavior. Furthermore, we must dedicate more resources to juvenile programs to prevent crime in the long term.
How would you handle the political aspects of the job?
I believe that the job in recent years has become too political. As county attorney, I won’t let activists, police officers or politicians tell us how we should charge our cases. The county office is full of skilled attorneys, we are the experts, and we know the facts and will make decisions accordingly. However, I am committed to restoring faith within and outside the office. I will implement the techniques I learned as deputy city attorney to rebuild trust among the attorneys and collaborate with all our justice partners. The time for finger-pointing is over; it’s time we start working together to address the issues our county is facing.
Jarvis Jones
Education, occupation, qualification: I was born on the southside of Chicago and am from very humble beginnings. I am a graduate of St. Olaf College and William Mitchell.
I have over 25 years of litigation and management experience in law firms. I was also a vice president at a Fortune 300 company managing hundreds of employees; the first black president of the Minnesota State Bar and Hennepin County Bar Associations; and elected president of the Minnesota Minority Lawyers Association.
Why are you running for county attorney?
I am running because we need real change in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. I refuse to accept the false choice between keeping our communities safe and treating residents of color fairly. I’m running to prove that we can do both.
Too many of our elected leaders are afraid to say what we all know: crime is completely out of control! We must take back our streets, neighborhoods, and the downtown Minneapolis area. Keeping you safe is my No. 1 priority. At the same time, we will reform our criminal justice system to ensure that all residents are treated with fairness and dignity. Together, we will accomplish both!
How would you address violent crime in the short term, while also working in the long term to prevent the conditions that foster it?
I am the only candidate to have a detailed, written short- and long-term plan to make our streets safer and fairer for all residents. My short-term plan includes: 1) a violent crime initiative that focuses on violent crimes, repeat offenders, and car-jackings; and, 2) a family violence initiative targeting domestic abusers of women, children and the elderly.
To create sustained long-lasting changes, my long-term plan entails creating a task force consisting of six working groups. I will appoint key stakeholders in the criminal justice system (i.e. public defenders, the judiciary, prosecutors and law enforcement) to serve on this task force.
The task force is charged with addressing these six critical issues: i) violent crimes and repeat offenders; ii) low-level, non-violent offenders; iii) domestic abuse against women, children and the elderly; iv) violent and non-violent juvenile offenders; v) non-violent, low-level offenders with mental health and addiction issues; and vi) reducing racial bias and profiling in policing and in the criminal justice system.
How would you handle the political aspects of the job?
There is a reason this is a non-partisan position. Politics has no place in the criminal justice system. My political affiliation in this race is the “sick-and-tired” party. I represent residents who are sick and tired of the status quo; of crime being completely out of control, and sick and tired of some of our residents of color being treated as second-class citizens by the criminal justice system. As a non-politician, I will not bend to political pressures.
Tad Jude
Education, occupation, qualification: The past 11 years I have been a judge in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. Previously served on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners, chaired the Hennepin County Legislative Delegation, was a member of the Hennepin County Law Library Board, chaired the full House Judiciary Committee, served as a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives and Minnesota Senate. Jacelyn and I live in Maple Grove, have three children, step children and grandchildren.
Why are you running for county attorney?
I have been asked to be a candidate for county attorney to help improve safety in Hennepin County streets and neighborhoods. I will do this by making crime illegal again. This means holding violent criminals accountable, putting victims and public safety first. In addition I will bring professional management to the office. The job of the county attorney is to follow the facts, the evidence and the law without fear or favor. I will do this in an impartial and transparent manner. I will strive for justice, not politics in our criminal justice system.
How would you address violent crime in the short term, while also working in the long term to prevent the conditions that foster it?
A specific focus of mine is to hold violent criminals accountable, prosecuting fentanyl dealers, carjacking cases and fixing our broken juvenile justice system. I will tackle the problem of stolen and illegal firearms on our streets. Hennepin County is in dire need of more effective juvenile justice programs. Just as we did with the mentally ill, there are few facilities for young people who have rehabilitation needs. I am in a unique position to work with our county commissioners and legislators to explore answers to these problems. In appropriate cases restorative justice with community circles and sentence-to- serve should be implemented. Livability crimes need to have a consequence to insure that our transit, parks, schools, businesses, neighborhoods and streets are safe and inviting. We can’t afford the chaos and bloodshed seen on July 4th in Minneapolis to become the norm.
How would you handle the political aspects of the job?
I have had the privilege and responsibility of serving the public as a state representative, senator, Hennepin County commissioner and as a district court judge. First and foremost I listen. I do this by being involved in the community. Often I was the only judge on site at my courthouse during the pandemic. I am known to work hard, be available, attend community gatherings and have been known as a door knocking public servant. I am and will continue to be available. As county attorney I will follow the facts, the evidence and law without fear or favor. I will do my job in a professional, transparent and impartial manner in order to make our streets and neighborhoods safer.
Mary Moriarty
Education, occupation, qualification: B.A. Macalester College, J.D. University of Minnesota Law School, Hennepin County public defender for 25 years, Hennepin County chief public defender for six years, University of Minnesota Law School adjunct professor.
Why are you running for county attorney?
I began my career as a public defender in Hennepin County in 1990 and worked my way up to serve as the county’s chief public defender for six years. During my time leading the second largest public law office in the state, an independent evaluation found we were one of the most effective and highly regarded public defender offices in the entire country. Under my leadership, our office successfully fought to reduce racial biases in low-level marijuana stings and traffic stops.
I am an experienced courtroom litigator in Hennepin County. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is the largest public law office in the state. Having run the second largest for six years, I am more prepared to serve in this role than any other candidate in the race.
My decades of experience trying cases, running a large public law office, teaching and training attorneys around the country and at law schools in Minnesota, as well as my deep understanding of the complex underlying reasons for crime, make me the best-prepared candidate to tackle the challenges we face.
How would you address violent crime in the short term, while also working in the long term to prevent the conditions that foster it?
We will aggressively pursue strategies based on data and research, not politics. Crime survivors deserve to have us approach violence in ways that respond to reality, not anecdote, are proven to reduce violence, and that don’t oversimplify the problem or the solutions. That means immediate steps to protect people today and also, critically, long-term strategies that address the issues that make violence a possible choice – despite the possibility of prison – for so many.
As the victim of a violent crime, I also understand the need to center the voices of those who have been harmed. So often, politicians speak of what victims want without ever having spoken with them about what they need. We will effectively listen to, and communicate with, those who have been victims of crime.
How would you handle the political aspects of the job?
We will develop a robust approach to public policy advocacy within the office which will focus on educating lawmakers about the root causes of violence, push for data-driven solutions, and investments in the community that reduce recidivism and actually keep us all safe.
Paul Ostrow
Education, occupation, qualification: I graduated magna cum laude from St. Olaf College in 1980 and cum laude from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1983. I served in the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office and as general counsel for Blaine and Little Canada from 1986 until 1997. I served for 12 years on the Minneapolis City Council from 1998 until 2009, serving as both council president and ways and means chair. I have served as a senior violent crime and drug trafficking prosecutor in Anoka County since 2010.
Why are you running for county attorney?
I am running for county attorney because I am uniquely qualified as a veteran prosecutor, civic leader and experienced public official to do the work. I will do all I can to keep residents safe through our ten-point violent crime plan – the only specific plan any candidate has proposed. Unique among the candidates I am running as a nonpartisan candidate because county attorney is by law and should be a nonpartisan position. Finally, I believe that a prosecutor can aggressively prosecute crime while also steadfastly protect the rights of defendants and pursue racial equity – I reject the false choices and rigid narratives of both the far left and the far right.
How would you address violent crime in the short term, while also working in the long term to prevent the conditions that foster it?
I will fight by ending catch and release, advocating for common-sense legislation on fentanyl and carjacking, fixing our broken juvenile justice system and getting illegal firearms off the streets. I will work closely with local law enforcement, elected officials, and the US Attorney’s Office with whom I already have a close relationship. As a proven reformer I will make the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office a model of innovation and will empower prosecutors to do their jobs well. I have supported and led efforts to address root causes of crime through drug and veteran’s court, diversion of low-level offenders and encouraging community service among front-line prosecutors.
How would you handle the political aspects of the job?
The county attorney must be an effective leader, but I reject the notion that the county attorney should be “political” or “partisan.” Nothing reduces the faith and trust in our judicial system more than a chief prosecutor whose allegiance is to party, ideology or political friends rather than to serve justice. I am proud to have the support of independent-minded public servants like former Gov. Arne Carlson, former Sen. Dave Durenberger and Tom Horner. As a leader on the Minneapolis City Council, I do have the skills to bridge divides to get things done.
Saraswati Singh
Education, occupation, qualification: It’s a historic time in Hennepin County and we need an experienced, prepared county attorney who can bring people together to get things done. The Hennepin County Attorney is the top prosecutor for Minneapolis and the surrounding area — handling murder, domestic assault, carjacking crimes and more. I’m a prosecutor — I have done this work and I continue to do this work. My experience, knowledge, expertise and ability to get things done make me the right choice for Hennepin County attorney.
Why are you running for county attorney?
I’m running because we need leaders who have the experience and who have struggled through the same formative experiences as our community. As a woman and woman of color, I know what it’s like to not be seen, taken seriously or supported. There are some life experiences that you can’t teach and we need those experiences in the next Hennepin County Attorney.
As a prosecutor and nationally-recognized leader, I know the job. I chose to become a prosecutor because the job is to do justice.
My priorities are public safety, racial equity and police accountability. And all at the same time. The criminal justice system cannot deliver on safety and justice without addressing all three at the same time.
At this historic time, I’m here to meet the moment. I’m an experienced prosecutor, a Hindu and the daughter of Indian immigrants. I’m the right person at the right time to move Hennepin County forward.
How would you address violent crime in the short term, while also working in the long term to prevent the conditions that foster it?
Public safety: I will prioritize prosecuting violent offenses.
We need a criminal justice system that focuses on what our community needs, wants, and deserves. One that works at keeping all of us safe.
• I’ll focus our resources on prosecuting murder, carjacking, drive-by-shootings, sexual assault and domestic assault cases.
• I’ll advocate for victims. All genders, races, ages, sexualities, religions, abilities, immigrant, non-native English speakers.
• I’ll develop in-house expertise to effectively prosecute hate crimes committed against the Asian, Jewish, Muslim, LGBTQ+ and other marginalized communities.
How would you handle the political aspects of the job?
A prosecutor’s job is one thing - it’s to achieve justice.
I’m an experienced prosecutor who advocates for victims, regardless of their political affiliation, because my north star is justice.
Like a fire chief, we need someone experienced in putting out fires, not just someone who’s seen a flame. I’ve done this work, I continue to do this work.
We need to engage with our community to restore faith in the justice system and give some people faith for the first time. We need to build trust to keep everyone safe. As part of that, I’ll create a community engagement position within the office so we work with the community to reduce violence and other criminal justice issues.
Ryan Winkler
Education, occupation, qualification: House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler lives in Golden Valley and is a dad to three sons. As majority leader, Winkler helps direct a team of almost 400 legislators and staff, and has led a diverse caucus of 70 representatives through demanding times. Winkler listens and works across political differences to deliver change. A graduate of Harvard University and the University of Minnesota Law School, Winkler maintains an active legal practice, helping local small businesses grow.
Why are you running for county attorney?
I am running to be the next Hennepin County attorney because people in our community deserve and demand to feel safe. Many people are stepping up to make a difference, but collaborative leadership on public safety is missing. I’m running to lead our communities in constructing a public safety system that will serve all people, all neighborhoods and all communities. We can keep families safe and restore trust in our public safety system, but only if we do it together.
How would you address violent crime in the short term, while also working in the long term to prevent the conditions that foster it?
My office will focus it’s resources on prosecuting violent crimes, sex crimes and financial crimes, spending less resources on low-level, non-violent offenders. We will vigorously enforce existing public safety laws and advocate for additional common sense gun measures. I’ll work collaboratively with police departments to develop strong and innovative approaches to curb new and troubling trends in violent crime. In the short- and long-term, my office will advocate for appropriately and fairly ratcheting up the level of sanction for an individual who repeatedly commits a violent offense, especially if they’ve shown themselves to be an offender who flagrantly disregards the law and endangers public safety.
How would you handle the political aspects of the job?
I have learned from many years as a lawmaker in divided government how to work well with people from opposing views even when they are very challenging. A big part of leadership is making the best of tough situations without ever taking our eyes off the vision of a community founded on justice. Our next county attorney needs to stand strong in a tough political environment, and continue advancing our progressive cause. What has made me a successful majority leader is what we need to change the direction of public safety in Hennepin County. I led House Democrats, members and staff, through a pandemic, civil unrest and divided government. I know how to be persistent, take the heat in the public eye and move a large institution towards justice. Hennepin County already has excellent prosecutors; what it needs is effective leadership from an experienced public leader. That is what I offer as a candidate.
