The Hennepin County Attorney primary is on August 9th. Mike Freeman held the position and is not running for reelection. The Hennepin County Attorney’s office is an important part of the criminal justice system in our community, and it is an institution in need of change to reduce the amount of violent crime. The number of murders, rapes, robberies, gun shootings and assaults have to be addressed and reduced. The Hennepin County Attorney’s office should have one goal: Make Hennepin County safer from violent crime. Jarvis Jones is a candidate worth noting because his plans to make changes to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office are the most practical and focused of the candidates running for office.
Jarvis’ goal is to have both safe streets while treating people fairly. Jarvis’ top priority will be prosecuting violent crimes and foster public safety. He has said his office will not prosecute low-level, nonviolent drug offenses.
Jarvis Jones is the only candidate who proposes using outside consultants to review the practices of the Hennepin County Attorney’s office. Jarvis recommends using the Vera Institute of Justice to recommend reforms to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office. According to the Vera Institute, in fiscal year 2021, Hennepin County budgeted $61,917,335 for the prosecutor’s office. Vera suggests analyzing the prosecution’s budget to better deliver on reform to the criminal justice system. The amount of money spent on low level crimes, what is being spent on reducing violent crime, and what the rate of successful prosecutions of violent crimes are all important areas for potential reform. Jarvis Jones is the candidate who will use the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office’s budget to reduce violent crime while treating people fairly.
