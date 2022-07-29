To the editor:

The Hennepin County Attorney primary is on August 9th. Mike Freeman held the position and is not running for reelection. The Hennepin County Attorney’s office is an important part of the criminal justice system in our community, and it is an institution in need of change to reduce the amount of violent crime. The number of murders, rapes, robberies, gun shootings and assaults have to be addressed and reduced. The Hennepin County Attorney’s office should have one goal: Make Hennepin County safer from violent crime. Jarvis Jones is a candidate worth noting because his plans to make changes to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office are the most practical and focused of the candidates running for office.

