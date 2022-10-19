The Three Rivers Park District Board of Commissioners member serving Bloomington and two precincts in Richfield is unopposed in his bid for reelection.

John Gibbs, a longtime resident of Bloomington, has represented District 5 on the Three Rivers Park Board since 2010. Recently retired from an executive position at Comcast NBCUniversal, Gibbs previously practiced law at Robins Kaplan in Minneapolis and has an extensive background in community affairs.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments