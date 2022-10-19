The Three Rivers Park District Board of Commissioners member serving Bloomington and two precincts in Richfield is unopposed in his bid for reelection.
John Gibbs, a longtime resident of Bloomington, has represented District 5 on the Three Rivers Park Board since 2010. Recently retired from an executive position at Comcast NBCUniversal, Gibbs previously practiced law at Robins Kaplan in Minneapolis and has an extensive background in community affairs.
His priorities for the park district facilities include establishing a welcoming environment and infrastructure for visitors of all abilities, from physically challenged to elite athletes.
He also cited fiscal responsibility as a priority, emphasizing timely maintenance of the facilities at a responsible tax level, noting that the Three Rivers tax levy has increased on average less than 1% per year since he joined the Board in 2010. He also prioritizes meaningful intergovernmental and nonprofit organization partnerships with the park district.
He cited the $15 Million upgrade of Hyland Hills Ski Area among the Park District’s accomplishments during his tenure, including the establishment of snow making for the Hyland Nordic ski trails and the reopening and enhancements of Hyland Greens Golf Course, both in Bloomington.
In addition to Bloomington and precincts 6 and 9 in Richfield, Gibbs’ district includes Chanhassen, Eden Prairie and Fort Snelling.
