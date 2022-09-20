Candidates in two different Edina races recently announced they are suspending their campaigns.
Edina City Council candidate Jeff Hovanec and Edina resident Sami Cisman, the Republican candidate for House District 50A, have both confirmed they are no longer actively running for office.
In an email to the Sun Current, Hovanec said he was suspending his campaign due to health-related issues.
Meanwhile, the following update appears on the Senate District 50 Republicans' online listing of endorsements: “Sami Cisman has announced that she is suspending her campaign indefinitely."
Cisman’s departure from the race leaves Rep. Heather Edelson, a Democrat, as the only candidate for HD50A, which covers southern and eastern Edina and a small part of northern Bloomington.
Cisman has accepted a volunteer position as an outreach ambassador with the 3rd Congressional District Republicans, the update stated. “Working initially within my Somali community, I am thrilled to be a key organizer for the Republican Party,” she said in the announcement.
“We respect Sami’s capabilities, appreciate the new role that she will play, and support her decision,” Pam Tucholke, chair of the SD50 Republicans, said in the update. “We look forward to continuing a working relationship in the future.”
