Five candidates to participate
Five Richfield City Council candidates will participate in a League of Women Voters “Meet the Candidates” online forum 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1.
The event will be broadcast on Channel 16 and streamed on the city’s youtube channel, youtube.com/CityofRichfield. Replays will also be available online.
Participating in the forum are these candidates:
• Ward 1: Ruane Onesirosan and Simon Trautmann
• Ward 2: Sean Hayford Oleary and Gordon Vizecky and
• Ward 3: Ben Whalen (running unopposed)
Some of the topics to be discussed are public safety, redevelopment, and transportation, among others.
Questions will be accepted in advance and to submit, email Richfield League of Women Voters President Susan Rosenberg at lwvrichfield@lwvmn.org, or by calling 612-203-9138.
