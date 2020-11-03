It was clear for some time that the Hennepin County Board was in store for a new look following this year's election, and now, voters know how that makeover will take shape.
The seven-member board will see three new faces after three incumbents chose not to seek another term; only one incumbent with a seat on the ballot, Debbie Goettel, sought to remain. Goettel handily defeated challenger Boni Njenga.
With all 55 precincts reporting in District 1, Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde took 51% of the vote to defeat De'Vonna Pittman by about 1,500 votes. Lunde will replace Mike Opat, who did not seek re-election after serving on the County Board for 28 years.
District 1 covers Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Crystal, Robbinsdale, New Hope and Osseo.
The race with the widest margin came in District 5. There, Goettel defeated Njenga by taking about 73% of the vote, with all 56 precincts reporting. District 5 represents Richfield, Bloomington and part of Eden Prairie.
The race was far closer in District 6, where Chris LaTondresse received 53% of the vote to defeat Dario Anselmo, with all 76 precincts reporting.
District 6 includes the western suburbs of Edina, Excelsior, Hopkins, Minnetonka and part of Eden Prairie.
District 7 brought another close race, with Kevin Anderson topping Danny Nadeau 51% to 48%, with all 63 precincts reporting.
In all, the three newcomers will be replacing 49 years of combined County Board experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.