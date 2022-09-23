Richfield shooting, Spartan Stadium

Police were on the scene at Spartan Stadium in Richfield when the Friday night homecoming game vs. Kennedy came to an abrupt halt when gunshots were heard from just outside the stadium.

 Jason Olson

The homecoming football game at Richfield’s Spartan Stadium was interrupted by gunfire Friday night. The game against Bloomington Kennedy was halted abruptly in the fourth quarter when the shots were heard and the stadium was evacuated.

According to a statement from the Richfield Police Department, just before 9 p.m. a school staff member informed an on-site police officer that a number of individuals had been denied entry to the stadium, and appeared to be waiting for the game to end.

