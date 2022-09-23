The homecoming football game at Richfield’s Spartan Stadium was interrupted by gunfire Friday night. The game against Bloomington Kennedy was halted abruptly in the fourth quarter when the shots were heard and the stadium was evacuated.
According to a statement from the Richfield Police Department, just before 9 p.m. a school staff member informed an on-site police officer that a number of individuals had been denied entry to the stadium, and appeared to be waiting for the game to end.
The officer was driving to the area northeast of the football field where the individuals were gathered and heard two gunshots, followed by people running from the scene.
Police report that two male victims, ages 18 and 21, were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds near the northeast entrance gate to the football field.
The 18-year-old victim, a former Kennedy student, was transported to a hospital, according to Rick Kaufman, executive director of community relations & emergency management for Bloomington Public Schools. The other person struck was a security officer, Kaufman noted, addressing district families in a written message.
According to Richfield Police, a suspect has not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
The incident took place with 11:15 left in the game, and Kennedy up 27-0 after scoring a touchdown and missing an extra point. Just after that kick, two shots rang out from behind the visitors’ bleachers, a Sun Current sports reporter observed.
Everyone cleared out along the Kennedy sideline and stands, gathering in the grassy area between the stadium and baseball field before being ushered toward safety inside Richfield High School.
Multiple sources confirmed one victim was hit in the leg and received medical attention while another person on the Richfield sideline had a bullet graze his leg off the phone in his pocket.
This weekend’s homecoming activities are canceled, Richfield High School Principal Stacy Theien-Collins announced in a message to district families.
“It is with a heavy heart that I write to you tonight,”Theien-Collinsstated in a message to district families. “I am heartbroken by the violence that broke out at the homecoming game, which has deeply impacted our entire community. What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity.
“To help ensure student safety and to allow us all a little room to breathe, reflect and heal, we have made the decision to cancel all weekend activities, including boys and girls soccer and the homecoming dance.”
The High School will have counselors on hand this week for anyone directly or indirectly impacted by the shooting,Theien-Collinsadded.
Sun Current Sports Editor John Olson contributed to this story.
