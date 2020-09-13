It’s a new year with a lot of new girls in the lineup, but the result was familiar as the defending state Class AA-champion Edina High aquatics team topped St. Michael-Albertville 93-83 in the Lake Conference opener.
Edina started strong in the 200-yard medley relay with a first place from Sarah Reichert, Ella Hall, Katie McCarthy and Sara DeFor, who posted a time of 1:54.37.
Hornet senior Chloe Swanson followed with a win in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:00.15. Edina’s Lauren Dewing finished second and Maggie Lombardi of STMA was third.
Edina sophomores Anna Schrag and Sophia Clausman placed 1-2 in the 200-yard individual medley and Lily Van Heel of STMA was third. Schrag’s winning time was 2:15.07.
In the 50 freestyle, Edina took the top three places with captain Lily Gremmels, Hall and Reichert. Gremmels’ winning time was 24.54 and Hall swam 24.82.
Shanze Karimi, the Hornets’ sophomore diver, won easily with 226.65 points.
Skyler Kieffer of Edina won the 100 butterfly in 58.44. Lombardi of STMA was second, followed by the Edina duo of Chloe Swanson and Clausman.
Gremmels picked up her second first place of the meet by swimming 54.14 in the 100 freestyle. Edina’s DeFor was second in 57.59.
Edina’s McCarthy, who finished second in the 500 freestyle at last year’s State Class AA Meet, is again swimming fast with a season-opening 5:00.59. Second and third places in the 500 went to Hornet sophomores Sydney Gremmels and Natasha Zettler.
The Hornets swam in the exhibition lanes only for the last four events.
Edina’s 200 free relay of Kieffer, DeFor, McCarthy and Anna Schrag had the fastest time of the meet, 1:41.33.
In the 100 backstroke, Edina’s Mia Mitchell had the fastest time, 1:02.06, while the STMA eighth-grader, Van Heel, was the official winner in 1:02.13.
Edina had four solid early-season performances in the 100-yard breaststroke - Hall (1:08.79), Stella MacFarlane (1:13.74), ninth-grader Nina Bjerke (1:14.07) and DeFor (1:15.32).
The Hornets closed the meet with a good exhibition swim in the 400 freestyle relay. Lily Gremmels, Sara Schrag, Mia Mitchell and Chloe Swanson swam 3:51.79. A young Edina team of ninth-grader Elizabeth Bagley and sophomores Lauren Dewing, Sydney Gremmels and Eliza Neumann went 3:58.18. Also competitive was Edina’s third team of Katie Wetmore, Zettler, Kieffer and ninth-grader Olivia Julkowski that went 3:58.48.
Next for the Hornets is a 5:30 p.m. meet against Eden Prairie Thursday, Sept. 17, at Eden Prairie Community Center Pool.
