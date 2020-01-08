johnbeaver

“Blue Monarch,” a chromogenic print by photographer John Beaver, will be part of a new gallery exhibit in Bloomington. (Submitted photo)

A photographer who works as a professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh is featured in a new gallery display at the Bloomington Center for the Arts.

Photographer John Beaver’s exhibit, “The Ephemeral is Real: A Response to the Virtualization of Nature,” will run Jan. 3 through Feb. 23, in the Atrium Gallery of the arts center, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

For nearly 20 years, Beaver has used old processes to make new negatives, often in ways that can only be realized as a print with digital scanning and printing. The results are ghostly scenes that recall long-ago memories or broken bits of an old dream.

He has exhibited photographs in solo exhibitions and juried competitions in Wisconsin, Ohio, New York, Louisiana, Missouri, Oregon and Colorado. He is author of the recently published three-volume work “The Physics and Art of Photography.”

Samples of his work are available online at johnebphotography.com.

The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-10 p.m. Sundays.

Info: tr.im/beaver

