Edina’s Class of 1996 is getting older now, but still playing in the open division of Edina Rec Softball.
A new sponsor is making the aches and pains of early middle age more bearable, as CBDrenew.com has taken over from former team sponsor New Look Concrete.
Bryan Fricke, the third baseman for CBDrenew.com, believes in the products the new sponsor offers. His wife Meghan is the majority owner, while he is a board member and officer in CBDrenew.com. Another officer is Michael Collins, Bryan’s teammate in Edina Thursday Night Softball with Town Hall Brew Crew.
“A lot Edina softball players are using our products, especially the freeze and the balm,” Bryan said. “Anybody who has tried them knows how well they work. The balm is really good for muscles and loosens up those tight hamstrings.”
“Our freeze helps with all of the aches and pains in joints and bones,” Collins noted.
CBDrenew.com products are available online and in salons throughout the Twin Cities. The products can be found at Eden Prairie Center and Ridgedale, as well.
“We have a lease at 50th and France and will be opening a store by the end of the year,” Collins said.
“Most importantly, we sell products that are lab-tested and approved,” Bryan said. “You don’t have to be an athlete to benefit from using these products. None of them contain THC.”
Bryan went on to say, “CBD is projected by some to be a $25 billion industry by 2022.”
CBD products are a natural option for pain relief and may also help with anxiety management and stress relief.
“I use CBD and I wake up feeling more rested,” said Ben Fossey, who plays in the Edina Monday Night Softball League with Caddyswag Radio.
“CBD products are legal in all 50 states,’ Bryan Fricke pointed out. One safeguard for families is that customers must be at least 18 years of age to purchase CBD products.
