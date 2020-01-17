The Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge in Bloomington will host a natural dye demonstration this weekend.

Artist Emily Donovan’s demonstration will include examples of locally foraged materials, including oak gall and black walnuts. The presentation is 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Bloomington Education and Visitor Center, 3815 American Blvd. E.

Her presentation will include a discussion of ways to make color naturally, how plants and birds create a healthy ecosystem and ways to create environmentally conscious art. Donovan will also discuss what she has learned as a bird watching novice alongside her exhibition “Migration and Motion,” a serious of natural dye paintings featuring bird migration.

Info: tr.im/emilyd

