When Derrin Lamker resigned unexpectedly as Edina High football coach to accept the coaching job at his alma mater, Augsburg University, Edina activities director Troy Stein posted the opening for a successor.
“We wish Derrin the best of luck at Augsburg,” Stein said last week. “We have more than 35 applicants, and we have started the screening process.”
Stein has a timetable in mind. “We hope to have interviews later this month and in February,” he said. “It comes down to finding the right fit for us and for the new coach. Some [applicants] are looking for teaching positions. I hope to wrap up the hiring by the end of February.”
Lamker, who replaced previous coach Reed Boltmann at the beginning of the 2017 season, led Edina to the second State Tournament berth in school history in his initial season as head coach. He kept Edina competitive the past two years, posting an overall three-year record of 20-11. Lamker leaves the high school coaching ranks with a record of 94-50. Before coming to Edina, he coached Osseo High School to the state Class 6A championship in 2015.
“I want to thank the parents, students, staff and administration for three wonderful years,” Lamker said in his exit talk. “I truly believe the football program is in an outstanding position for success in the future.”
The Hornets had a mix of sophomores, juniors and seniors on the 2019 team. Key returnees for 2020 are starting quarterback George Sandven and massive offensive tackle Bastian Swinney, who is being recruited by at least 20 NCAA Division I schools.
Stein said applicants for the coaching position have a wide range of experience.
“We have a mix of head coaches and coordinators, and some with college and pro experience,” he noted.
Look for updates in future issues of the Sun Current.
