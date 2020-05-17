Success seems to follow Edina’s Jack Nasby whenever he steps onto a golf course.
The former Hornet captain, who led his team to a fifth-place state finish in 2018, has continued to play well for the University of St. Thomas. As a sophomore in the fall of 2019, Nasby helped the Tommies win the MIAC championship by a comfortable 878-892 margin over second-place Gustavus Adolphus.
There was no spring season for MIAC golf, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so for now, Nasby will have to be satisfied with his third-place individual finish in the MIAC Tournament. After shooting a 77 the first day, he carded 72 and 71 in subsequent rounds for a 220 total.
“The highlight of my career at Edina was being captain of a team that went to state my senior year,” Nasby said.
That was especially meaningful because Nasby’s dad, Tim, was Edina’s golf captain as a senior in 1984.
“It is kind of cool because my dad and I have played together my whole career,” Nasby said. “I have played more rounds with him than anyone else.”
How has Tim’s game held up over the years?
“He doesn’t play as much as he used to,” Jack said. “But he is always in the high 70s or low 80s.”
As far as the St. Thomas program is concerned, Nasby said that he has great teammates. Two of them are Wayzata’s Ben Frazzini and Peder Larson, Nasby’s rivals from their Lake Conference days. Another former Lake golfer for the Tommies is Miles McCarthy from Minnetonka.
Consistency was the key to Nasby’s success during the fall season. His lowest scores were 71s in the third round of the MIAC Tournament and the also the next week in the Golfweek Division III Invitational.
“Almost all of my rounds were between 71 and 75,” Nasby noted. He finished the season with a stroke average of 74.1.
Nasby is one of those guys who loves to be in the golf course. When he isn’t playing, he can often be seen caddying at Minikahda Country Club in St. Louis Park.
Minikahda annually ranks as one of the best courses in the Midwest and is one of the Twin Cities’ oldest golf facilities. Founded in 1898, Minikahda was the host course for the U.S. Open in 1916.
Caddying at Minikahda, Nasby has a chance to work with a variety of golfers, many of them business owners and professional people.
“I enjoy watching other golfers go out and play their rounds,” Nasby said. “Some of them have given me outside-of-golf advice.”
In addition to golfing for St. Thomas, Nasby carries a 3.4 GPA and serves as president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Council. The Edina graduate played other sports during his formative years, including soccer, baseball and lacrosse, but it didn’t take long for golf to become his favorite.
“I like golf because it’s a tight-knit community,” he said. “The teams are small, so you really get to know your teammates.”
