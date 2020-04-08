Not long ago, while she was out running on a trail by herself, Minnetonka High ninth-grader Maya Mor had an inspiration.
A member of the Minnetonka track team, Mor is like every other Minnesota high school athlete this spring, as everyone awaits word on a potential starting date for spring sports.
Missing the chance to compete against others, Mor decided she would organize a virtual 5K race, not only for high school runners, but for athletes of all ages. She is calling it the Stronger Together Virtual 5K. All proceeds will be donated to the Twin Cities United Way, which hosts a COVID-19 response and recovery fund.
“I released information about the race on March 30, and we already have 20 people signed up,” Mor said on April 1. “I sent emails to 150 Minnesota high school track coaches this week. Here’s what we are doing ... the goal is to get active and support a good cause. The race gives participants a chance to get out of the house for some physical activity, unite our community in a time of isolation and raise money for the Twin Cities United Way.”
Participants are asked to run 5Ks on their own and submit their times. Once all of the results are submitted, they will be posted on the website. The only variable in a race of this kind is that the courses will be different, some hillier and more challenging than others, with the athletes choosing their own terrains.
“During this pandemic, when many of us feel rather isolated, helpless and scared, running can provide an escape for anybody,” Mor said. “Runners can complete the race on the road, on trails or on a treadmill.”
Mor usually runs by herself, but on occasion, she will bring her dog Tucker along so that he can get some exercise.
Minnetonka girls track coach Jane Reimer-Morgan applauded the young runner’s enterprising spirit.
“It is a terrific idea,” Reimer-Morgan said. “Maya has always been a go-getter and a hard worker. Hopefully, the virtual 5K will raise some money for a good cause.”
Mor was thrilled when she was contacted by the Wayzata girls track team, which plans to enter runners in the virtual 5K.
To enter the race, runners can visit the website: stronger-together-virtual-5k.square.site. Participants are encouraged to submit their results by Saturday, April 18.
