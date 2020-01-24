Inspired by her older brother, 9-year-old Ava Mehta is using her time as Miss Edina to spread understanding of autism.
Ava has been representing Edina in the National American Miss program since she took part in her first pageant last summer. And when she performed well enough at the regional level to advance to the national competition, she kept her 11-year-old brother, Aidan, close to her heart.
“Most people don’t understand autism,” Ava said. “They can treat people with autism very badly sometimes, and I want them to understand what is going on inside their brains.”
She made the cause part of her platform as she prepared for the national pageant, which took place in Anaheim, California, last November. Now, she continues that work, preparing to put the spotlight on autism in another way as she forms her own team for the 20th-annual Steps for Autism in Minnesota walk, scheduled for Sunday, March 1, at Southdale Center in Edina.
Ava, a fourth-grader at Normandale Elementary, doesn’t keep quiet about autism, nor much else, a disposition she demonstrated from an early age, recalls her mother, Feroza Mehta.
“She was a tiny, tiny baby, but she was loud,” Mehta remembered. “Even with her brother having all the issues that he did when he was young before we found out the diagnosis, she was always happy, never a sad child, always looked for the best things in life.”
It was enough for Ava’s grandmother to call her Little Miss Sunshine, long before she was Miss Edina. That big, bright personality has been a boon on the pageant stage.
In Anaheim, she danced to the song, “New World,” by electronic dance group Krewella and demonstrated her acting chops by reciting a script for a McDonald’s Dollar Menu commercial.
Ever the performer, she could still remember every line of the commercial over a month after the competition, able to recite it on demand – and without a hitch – as she sat down in her living room to describe the pageant experience. In fact, she recited, in similar unflappable fashion, a commercial for Sour Patch Kids that she performed for regional competition in Madison five months prior.
While Ava doesn’t suffer from stage fright, the one-on-one interviews that are also part of the National American Miss pageants were another story. With the judges maintaining unrelenting eye contact, “It just makes you feel really nervous,” Ava admitted.
But undeterred, she plans to continue with the pageants – and to continue lending her talents to the cause of autism. Leading up to the national competition, Ava raised money for the cause by collecting clothing and toys from around her house and selling the items on Facebook Marketplace. The effort netted $147, which was matched by an anonymous donor through fundraising facilitator GiveMN.
It’s all part of the personal growth observed by her mother. “I’m just happy she’s found something that she really enjoys … because I’ve noticed a huge change in her over the year,” Mehta said.
The two pageants that Ava has so far participated in are a far cry from the way the competitions are portrayed in popular culture, Mehta is quick to note. “They don’t allow makeup. They don’t allow any provocative dressing for children. This is mainly a pageant for your daughter to be more confident, more able to love themselves and believe in their abilities and to just celebrate that and be independent and charitable.”
When it came time to select a pageant platform, autism made sense, “because we live it every day,” Mehta said.
Those interested in joining Aidan’s Army for the Steps for Autism in Minnesota walk can visit tinyurl.com/missedina.
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
