Minnetonka High boys cross country captains Austin Hunter and Lucca Carlson are well on their way to meeting their goals for a virtual race to raise funds to help refugees in Hennepin County.
“We have 75 runners signed up so far,” Carlson said Sept. 3. “Our goal is 200 participants.”
The unique thing about this virtual race, which is set for a five-day window, Sept. 22-26, is that the fastest time won’t necessarily earn you a reward.
“It will be a cumulative mileage challenge,” Carlson said. “There will be tiers of 1, 4, 7, 18, 26, 34 and 44 miles. Awards will be given for each tier.”
Hunter, who is involved in the fund-raiser for his school IB diploma project, gave the background on how he chose refugees to benefit from his project.
“Refugees travel over a billion miles a year to get to a point of safety,” he said. “And my church is helping to support a refugee family.”
During the fund-raiser, Hunter said, daily information about refugees would be on the website. Arrive Ministries is the local organization that he and Carlson are working with.
The virtual event has two sponsors so far Under Armour and the Lakes Running Company.
For race info: arrivefive.com.
