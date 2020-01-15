Minnesota Valley Refuge Friends is hosting a volunteer open house this weekend.
The open house is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge's Bloomington Education & Visitor Center, 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington, MN 55425. Attendees can learn about the Refuge Friends program as well as upcoming volunteer opportunities available at the refuge while enjoying locally made coffee and doughnuts.
Open house attendees are invited to stay for a natural dye demonstration by local artist Emily Donovan at 11 a.m.
Minnesota Valley Refuge Friends is a group of volunteers who support the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge and its mission to be a thriving urban refuge where nature connects people, communities and wildlife. Volunteer opportunities are available at the Blufftop Nature Store as well as the refuge's two visitor centers in Bloomington and Carver. Other volunteer opportunities are available for environmental education, trail rangers, habitat restoration and advocacy.
For more information about the upcoming open house and Minnesota Valley Refuge Friends, visit mnvalleyrefugefriends.org, email hello@mnvalleyrefugefriends.org or call 952-858-0737.
