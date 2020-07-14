McCauley Sisters Pull

Away in 1-2 Finish

Representing Southview Country Club, the McCauley sisters, Isabella and Reese, pulled away to finish 1-2 in the Championship Flight of the Minnesota State Junior Girls Championship at Bent Creek Golf Course in Eden Prairie.

Isabella shot rounds to 72 and 69 to finish at 141 for 36 holes. Reese carded rounds of 74 and 72 for a 146.

Third place went to Medina Golf and Country Club’s Aayushi Sarkar with rounds of 78 and 72 for a 150 total. Josalynn Abbott gave Southview three of the top four finishers with rounds of 77 and 75 for 152. Madison Hicks of Chaska Town Course rounded out the top five with rounds of 76 and 77 for 153.

Courtney Wedin of Hazeltine National Golf Club and Camille Kuznik of Pioneer Creek matched 155s to tie for sixth place. Hannah Boraas of Alexandria was eighth at 156.

Twenty-eight golfers made the cut to play in the Championship Flight.

Edina’s Janice Kim

Wins the First Flight

Edina High graduate Janice Kim won the First Flight of the Junior Girls Championship at Bent Creek with rounds of 84 and 75 for a 159 total. A three-way tie for second between Samantha Youngquist of Chaska Town Course, Catherine Monty of White Bear Yacht Club and Claire Orcutt of Mankato Golf Club added some suspense to this flight. They all scored 164.

Kate Burke of Hazeltine was another west suburban golfer in the mix, taking 14th place with 174.

Avery O’Donnell is

Best in Second Flight

Elk River golfer Avery O’Donnell easily won the Second Flight title in the Minnesota State Junior Girls Championship with a 78 on the second day and a 36-hole total of 171.

Bella Leonhart of Minnesota Youth on Course was second with 177. Izzy Segal, also of Minnesota Youth on Course, shot 179 for third place.

