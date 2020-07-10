Rush Creek Hosts
PGA Junior Girls
Two golfers finished under par in the State Junior PGA Championship last week at Rush Creek in Maple Grove.
Isabella McCauley of Inver Grove Heights won the championship with scores of 71 and 69, as she finished 4-under-par. Kathryn Van Arragon of Blaine was second with rounds to 70 and 72, which left her 2-under-par. Third place was won by Reese McCauley, Isabella’s sister, who had rounds of 74 and 72.
Courtney Wedin of Chanhassen shot a 77 the first day, and then got hot with a 70 the second day.
Wayzata High graduate Amy Burnham tied for 12th place with rounds of 80 and 79.
Four Plymouth residents finished among the top 25 in the Junior PGA tourney. Saachi Deshmukh took 14th place with matching rounds of 80. Georgia Hinton tied for 19th with matching 83s. Izzy Segal shot 90 the first day and made a great recovery the second day with a 77 to tie for 21st place. Grace Petzold had scores of 83 and 87 to place 29th.
Eden Prairie placed two girls in the top 30. Rose Baynes had scores of 85 and 80 for 18th place. Emma Davies had rounds of 87 and 82 to tie for 27th. Samantha Youngquist, also from Eden Prairie, tied for 36th place with rounds of 90 and 83.
Women’s Amateur Set
July 27-29 at Stillwater
Stillwater Country Club is the site of the 2020 Minnesota Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur Championship.
The three-day event will begin on Monday, July 27, and conclude on Wednesday, July 29.
Junior Boys Play
up North July 27-28
Detroit Country Club and Pine to Palm will be the host sites for the State Junior Boys Championship.
Play will begin Monday, July 27. The second and final round is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28.
