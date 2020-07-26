Tournaments Set

for Early August

The Minnesota Golf Association’s Junior Team Championship is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3, and Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Southern Hills Golf Club in Farmington.

The following Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 10 and 11, Southern Hills will be the site for the Minnesota Golf Association’s Senior Four-Ball Championship.

Also on Aug. 10 and 11, the Minnesota Women’s State Open Tournament will be hosted by The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Minnesota PGA Junior Players Tournament of Champions is set for Keller Golf Club in Maplewood.

U.S. Senior Open qualifying is set for Thursday, Aug. 13, at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

