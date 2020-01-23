An altercation aboard a Metro Transit train resulted in the death of a 45-year-old Minneapolis man and the arrest of another man, who was accused of stabbing the victim as the train headed north out of Bloomington.
Anthony Demetrius Watson died of multiple sharp force injuries approximately 50 minutes after police officers were called to a light rail train station, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The Blue Line train, which runs from Mall of America to downtown Minneapolis, was headed north at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday when the incident occurred near the 28th Avenue stop in Bloomington, according to Howie Padilla, Metro Transit’s public relations manager.
Witnesses aboard the train and surveillance cameras inside the train indicate that the two men began arguing. When their argument turned into a physical altercation, one of the men allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man. The men were the only two people involved in the incident, Padilla noted.
Metro Transit and Bloomington police officers responded to the incident report. The suspect remained at the scene, where he was arrested, while the victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died, according to Padilla.
The suspect had not been charged as of Thursday night. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Crime Lab is assisting Metro Transit investigators in processing the scene, he added.
