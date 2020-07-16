Things looked hopeless for the Minnetonka Millers, who trailed the Bloomington Bandits 4-0 going into the ninth inning of a Riverview League game July 9 at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington.
Minnetonka manager Kevin Hoy had made some substitutions at that point, and one of them was Ben Stolar, who replaced starter Kyle Hoffman as the catcher.
Stolar watched as the first five Minnetonka batters in the top of the ninth reached base, and then it was his turn to hit with the score 4-2. After fouling off three pitches on a three-and-two count, he found a pitch to his liking and drilled it into the left-field corner for a bases-clearing, three-run triple. That would be the game-winning hit for the Millers, who would tack on three more runs in the inning in an 8-4 win.
Stolar’s first game-winning hit of the season was in his words, “My biggest hit as a Miller.”
In high school, at Minnetonka, Stolar was an All-Lake Conference catcher for coach Paul Twenge. Among the league’s catchers, Stolar was one of the best hitters.
The situation against the Bandits demanded that he show that form at the town-ball level. Facing one of the Riverview’s top veteran pitchers, Cliff Christopherson, he dug in and hoped for the best.
“It was my first at-bat of the game, and I wouldn’t say my confidence level was high,” Stolar said after the game. After fouling off four fastballs on the 3-2 count, Stolar thought he might see a curve on the next pitch, but Christopherson threw a fastball, middle-in, that Stolar knew he could pull to left field. As three teammates sped around the bases in front of him, Stolar didn’t slow down until he reached third base.
After that, the Millers piled on. Blaine Rutledge hit an RBI double, then Will Sturek hit an RBI single. A Mike Davis hit put Sturek at third, then Zack Trygstad hit a sacrifice fly for the Millers’ final run.
“Ben had a great at-bat,” Hoy said. “Their pitcher didn’t want to walk a batter with the bases loaded. After fouling off those pitches, Ben got a pitch inside and turned on it.”
It was a devastating loss for Bloomington, which made three errors in the top of the ninth inning. In the bottom of the ninth, Minnetonka manager Kevin Hoy called on his big closer, David Cushing, to retire the Bandits in order. That made Alex Twenge the winning pitcher.
Stolar is part of the Millers’ youth movement. A host of young players have emerged as key contributors this year, including pitcher-outfielder Wyatt Nelson, infielders Jack Hanson, Mason Nadolney and Jarod Wandersee, catcher Joey Danielson, pitchers Evan Maass, Tyson Stritesky, Mike Sturek, outfielders Jordan Amundson and Will Sturek. They complement proven-winner veterans like Davis, Rutledge, Hoffman, Cushing, Ben Hughes, Joe Shallenberger, Steve Schmitz, Ryan Poppitz, Joe Abellera, Donny Erdall, Thomas Skoro and the Trygstad brothers, Zack and Connor.
The win over Bloomington gave the Millers 12 victories in their first 13 games.
Hoy’s perspective on the comeback win over Bloomington was summed up thusly, “We came to the party late, but snuck in the back door.”
An aspect of a win like that is the Millers tradition. There is a reason the franchise has won 14 state Class A titles since 1997.
“We are deeper than normal, and that can create a few problems,” Hoy said. With everyone hungry for playing time, the manager has to be creative. For instance, he used five pitchers in the game against Bloomington.
“Our young guys are fitting in, becoming part of the team,” Hoy noted. “They’re starting to jell with the older guys.”
