Going into the 2020 state Class A amateur baseball season, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is the only umpire that matters.
He will ultimately decide if and when the season begins for adult men’s teams throughout the state. The coronavirus pandemic is, of course, responsible for the delay. Most of the teams in the Riverview League have games scheduled in early May.
Two managers anxiously awaiting a chance to get back on the field are Hamel’s Tim Flemming and Minnetonka’s Kevin Hoy, whose teams play ball in the Riverview League.
For Flemming, amateur baseball in Hamel goes back to his childhood, when he was the Hawks’ bat boy. “We have had an amateur baseball team here since 1926,” Flemming said recently. “Last year, we made it to state for the first time since 2000, and we’re hoping to get back there this season.”
Flemming is especially excited about the Hawks’ pitching staff additions. Derek Drees, a Benilde-St. Margaret’s High graduate, returns to the team after a two-year absence. New to the roster this season are two former Wayzata pitchers - righthander Pete Gallagher and lefthander Delaney Dahl.
Hamel’s home opener at Watertown is tentatively scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, May 15.
“We have a busy schedule in June with league games and the Green Isle Tournament,” Flemming said.
Minnetonka, the state runner-up to the Minneapolis Cobras in the 2019 State Class A Tournament, has the usual cast, led by perennial All-State Tournament players Donny Erdall, Eric Fasnacht, Blaine Rutledge and Joe Shallenberger.
Looking at the history of amateur baseball in Minnesota, no team has equalled Minnetonka’s 14 state championships. The Millers’ tentative opener is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Friday, May 8, against the Twin City Saints at Tonka’s Veterans Field.
“We have an edict - no baseball can be played in April,” Hoy said. “Everybody is fired up to go. Part of this depends on the schools and cities because the games are played at their parks. I’ve got to feel it’s about 50-50, whether we’ll be able to play or not.”
Minnetonka uses Veterans Field, located on the Minnetonka High School campus, for its home games. Many improvements to the field, including the installation of new artificial turf, were made late last summer.
“It’s absolutely gorgeous,” Hoy said. “It would be an absolute shame if we can’t use it.”
One of the issues for Class A baseball is that the Minneapolis Park Board has closed Parade Stadium and other parks for the summer. That means the 11 teams in the Park National League no longer have a home field.
“They might be scrapping for games,” Hoy speculated.
There are four leagues in Minnesota state Class A baseball - Riverview, Park National, St. Paul and Skyline.
What will happen if the Park National teams and teams from other leagues are inactive? Would there still be a State Tournament? It all depends on the Governor’s decision.
