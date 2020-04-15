Mike Perry isn’t likely to sit idle after serving the past seven years as Minnesota’s American Legion Baseball director.
A long-time member of Hopkins Legion Post 320, Perry said recently that he plans to stay active in Minnesota’s Junior Legion program, which serves mainly 16-year-old ballplayers.
“A lot of our growth the past few years has been at the Junior Legion level,” Perry said. In his seven years as state director, Perry saw the total number of Legion teams grow from approximately 275 to approximately 350, making Minnesota the nation’s No. 1 Legion ball state.
“Mike did an exceptional job in building the program,” said fellow state board member Jim Peck, Excelsior’s long-time manager, who worked with Perry on restructuring the Minnesota playoff format in 2013.
“We converted from district tournaments to sub-state tournaments that year,” Perry noted. “By doing that we made the Division 1 State Tournament more competitive. We created 15 sub-states with approximately eight teams each. The winners advanced to the state tournament along with a host team.”
This year’s American Legion season is uncertain with the coronavirus pandemic gripping the nation.
“The guidelines that Gov. Tim Walz sets [May 4] will have a lot to do with what we can do,” Perry said.
Randy Schaub, who replaced Perry as state baseball director, said, “Nothing will be decided until our May 9 meeting. It’s a tough situation for everyone. Ultimately, it is probably going to be Gov. Walz or even President Donald Trump who determines our fate.”
Excelsior’s Peck pointed out that several states - Iowa, Maryland, North Carolina, North Dakota and Pennsylvania - have already cancelled the 2020 Legion season.
“We were going to play in a tournament in Fredricksburg, Maryland,” Peck said. “I was able to get our airline tickets, hotel reservations and vans cancelled.”
Peck said $4,800 has already been spent on Minnesota coaches’ background checks.
“If we don’t have a season, we are out the $4,800,” Peck commented.
Perry said he feels bad for Schaub, who is coming into the director’s chair under dire circumstances. “The job is tough enough without factoring in the coronavirus,” Perry said. “Randy is taking a wait-and-see approach until mid-May. He can’t get into great detail until then.”
In 30 years of service to Legion ball, Perry thought he had seen everything, but the coronavirus is like a sharp-breaking curveball.
“I think we have 314 teams signed up already, and we’re looking for at least 350 again,” he said. “I feel sorry for the high school athletes who haven’t been able to compete this spring - not only the baseball players, but the kids in track, lacrosse and all the other sports.”
Perry has always considered Legion ball the final transition from childhood to adulthood.
“After the last Legion game of the summer, there is usually silence in the dugout among the seniors,” he said. “For many, it is the last thing they will do in childhood.”
Since Perry first became involved in Legion ball with the Hopkins post in 1991, he has shared many great memories with players and coaches in a number of capacities. Before he became state Legion director, he served as South Hennepin League director and Tenth District director.
“I looked forward to the challenge when I became state Legion director,” said Perry, who took over from the late Darwin Berg. “We achieved a lot of the goals we had set by increasing the number of teams and restructuring the playoff system.”
Retired after 42 years as a sales representative for Josten’s, Perry watches most of the Hopkins Legion games. His grandson Jake is one of the key players for the Flyers as the starting catcher. Jake is only a junior this year, so regardless of whether or not Legion ball is played this summer, he will have at least one more season in 2021.
Mike Perry plans to be there whenever Legion ballplayers take the field. He is a baseball purist, who loves America’s youth and abides by the Legion’s code of conduct.
“I was out for a walk the other day and passed the Mighty Mite Field in Glen Lake,” Perry said. “I saw one of the signs on the dugout that I really appreciate. It says, ‘Remember this is just a game.’”
