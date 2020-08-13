Mike Fricke was inducted into the Edina Softball Hall of Fame last summer in recognition of his 56-year career in slowpitch.
The 76-year-old Edinan still comes to the park every Wednesday night as the coach of the Bunny’s Bar & Grill 35 & Over team, but he thought his playing career was over.
The surprise waiting for him on Aug. 5 was a request that he should pinch hit during a 17-3 game against the Zim Reapers.
“I didn’t really have the shoes for it,” Fricke said. “But I grabbed a bat and went up there.”
Fricke was wearing New Balance slip-ons, so he worried about trying to beat out an infield hit. He hit a foul ball down the first-base line on the only strike he saw. The other three pitches were out of the strike zone, so he took a walk, before calling for a pinch runner to replace him.
“That was fun,” Fricke said. “I try to take some batting practice every year, but this was my first appearance of 2020. Fricke is always there to play if Bunny’s is short-handed, but attendance among the regulars has been good all season.
“My three boys - Kenny, Kevin and Bryan - all play for Bunny’s,” Fricke said. “We’re always challenging for the top spot.”
Fricke hopes to get an at-bat next year after he turns 77. With his next appearance, he will match the feat another Edina Hall-of-Famer, Dick Higgins, who hit a line drive to first base at the age of 77 in his final at-bat in 2012.
