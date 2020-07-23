It looked like the Boys of Summer might pull off an upset against Metropolitan Ford in Edina Wednesday 35 & Over softball last week at Van Valkenburg Park, but a 10-run inning followed by an 8-run inning gave the Mustangs a 21-17 come-from-behind win.
“Our bats didn’t wake up until the fourth inning,” captain Tim Wood of the Mustangs said after the game. For once, Metropolitan Ford didn’t hit any balls out of the park, however, shortstop Paul Solie hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer in a big 10-run fourth.
Metropolitan Ford (2-1) is in good position to make the playoffs as the defending league champion. Bunny’s Bar & Grill (3-1) is another perennial contender, but going into this week’s games, Vic Halverson’s Unified Fielders (4-0) were on top of the standings.
Bunny’s made quick work of Urgency Room, winning 22-2 in only four innings July 22 at Van Valkenburg Park. The 20-run rule goes into effect after four innings this season.
Bunny’s power source was a big factor with Greg Roth, Kevin Fricke and Josh Ruble clubbing home runs. Jack Tornquist pitched a complete game fro Bunny’s, making good use of his cutter.
C-Side played two games on the 22nd and won both for a 4-1 league record. In its first game, C-Side defeated the Blade Runners 22-10, but in the second game the Blade Runners made it much closer with a final of 26-22.
In their second game of the night, the Boys of Summer snuck out a 12-11 victory over the Bruce Avenue All-Stars.
The Unified Fielders continued their surge with a well-played 13-12 win over the Dogs of Corn.
Teams that are top four in the final standings will enter a playoff round in August. Competition for those spots will be intense.
“Metropolitan Ford has kind of had our number,” coach Mike Fricke of Bunny’s said. “Our game tonight [with Urgency Room] went only four innings tonight. I think teams deserve to play at least five innings. It’s just great to be out here again [following a six-week delay due to the coronavirus pandemic].”
