Megan Phillip will graduate from Edina High School this spring as the No. 1 girls diver in state history.
She won an unprecedented four state diving titles and broke a 21-year-old record for the most points in the state meet. No wonder she was awarded a scholarship to compete for the University of Minnesota for next season.
Remarkably, one of Phillip’s state championships was earned despite the fact she had a broken ankle at the time.
“I dove for months on a broken ankle,” she said. “I broke the state record, and I then had surgery two days after the State Meet.”
Obviously, Phillip loves diving, and she comes from a diving family. Her older brother Ryan was also a state champion with the Edina Hornets.
For her efforts on the diving board, Phillip has been named Edina High’s Athena Award winner for 2020. The Athena Award is presented to the most outstanding senior female athlete at each of more than 50 Minneapolis area high schools. A banquet that was scheduled in May has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event has not yet been rescheduled.
In addition to diving for the Edina High team, which won the state Class AA title last fall, Phillip has had success on the national level, making the finals in the World Trials, the World Cup Trials, Junior Nationals and Senior Nationals. It is a recruiting coup for the University of Minnesota to add her to the team.
Jeff Mace, Edina’s head swimming coach said, “As a junior, Megan broke the state record that was set in 1997. She was named an All-American diver and was ranked second in the nation. Honors for her senior year will not be announced until June.”
John Dailey, Edina’s diving coach, has had the opportunity to work with Phillip throughout her career in Edina.
“I have had other divers who have done really well nationally,” Dailey said, “but Megan is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete for a coach. She has the ability to go all the way [to the Olympic team]. Megan is a rare breed - naturally gifted and beyond that unrelenting in her dedication and tenacity. A big part of success in diving is mental. Megan is a fierce competitor and very demanding of herself. I try to make sure she continues to enjoy it.”
As the first Minnesota female diver to win state titles four consecutive seasons, Phillip is known for her remarkable consistency.
Coach Dailey said that consistency is no accident, but rather the product of serious daily practice and repetition. “You have 11 dives in a championship meet, and not all of them are going to be perfect,” Dailey said. “But Megan is consistently very good.”
Phillip is an Academic All-American in addition to a four-time state gold medalist. At the University of Minnesota, she said she plans to major in business or kinesiology.
