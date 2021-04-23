Eighteen players started the 2021 season with high expectations for the Wayzata High boys basketball team.
Through the first seven games, the team was fairly successful with a 5-2 overall record, but then something happened within the team, and with supreme confidence, the Trojans never lost again. They finished the season 19-2 with a 14-game winning streak and won the school’s first state basketball title since 1959.
Let’s meet the players who made this a season to remember, not only for the high school, but for the community and all those people who supported them on this incredible journey. “Every one of our 18 players contributed to the championship,” head coach Bryan Schnettler said.
#1 Chris Davenport - The senior lefthander was known for his three-point shooting prowess. He played in 11 games, averaging 1.6 points per game.
#2 Robbie Snyder - Like Davenport, Snyder gave the Trojans formidable practice play against the starters. He averaged 1.8 points per game.
#3 Logan Broady - The 6-2 junior guard played a lot for the undefeated JV team and is anxious for more varsity time as a senior.
#4 Hayden Tibbits - The explosive 5-10 sophomore guard was on the floor to dribble out the final seconds of Wayzata’s state-championship-game victory over Cretin-Derham Hall. He averaged 3.4 points per game.
#5 Eddie Beeninga - Senior tri-captain Beeninga is the fourth boy in his family to play for the Trojan basketball team. He averaged 14.8 points per game in his senior season with a high of 29 points against Duluth East in the state quarterfinals.
#10 Spencer Hall - Six-two guard Hall earned his place in Wayzata’s top eight as the first sophomore off the bench, averaging 3 points per contest.
#11 Trey Lance - The 5-9 senior guard garnered praise for his defense. “Trey is our best on-ball defender,” coach Schnettler said late in the season. Lance averaged 1.5 points per game.
#12 Theo Smith - The 6-foot junior guard played mostly JV this year and had four appearances in varsity games.
#13 Myles Barnette - A 6-foot sophomore guard, Barnette is hopeful of earning more varsity time next season. He played mostly JV with six varsity appearances.
#15 Drew Berkland - As the star of the state tourney for Wayzata, Berkland played two of his best games at Target Center as the Trojans rolled past Shakopee in the semis and Cretin-Derham Hall in the finals. He averaged 9.1 points per game for the season and played tough defense. Berkland scored 19 points to lead the way in the state title game.
#21 Riley Voss - Six-one senior guard Voss did not play in the State Class AAAA Tournament, but averaged 2.5 points for the season in his varsity appearances.
#22 Kody Williams - The senior tri-captain played his best basketball in the five-game playoff stretch at the end of his senior year. He made All-Lake three years in a row as a starter at guard and scored 153 points this season.
#23 Camden Heide - The high-flying 6-6 junior guard led Wayzata in scoring with an average of 17.9 points per game in 21 starts.
#24 Devin Vanterpool - A 6-1 sophomore guard, Vanterpool showed promise with a 2.8 average on varsity and many more points on JV.
#31 Ryan Harvey - The Trojans’ super sixth man, or “sixth starter” as coach Schnettler called him, filled up the stats sheet. He averaged 6 points per game.
#32 Carter Bjerke - At the beginning of the year, coach Schnettler called 6-9 center Bjerke the best-shooting big man in the state. At the end, Schnettler revised that to “one of the best shooters in the state.” Bjerke averaged 14 points per game.
#33 Erik Rottinghaus - The 6-3 junior forward gained experience as a valuable player on the undefeated JV team and was rewarded with appearances in 10 varsity games, including the Shakopee game at state.
#35 Davis Hay - Another JV player of note, 6-6 center Hay saw action in five varsity games that included the Shakopee game on the Target Center floor at the state tourney.
