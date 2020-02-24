When Ben Steeves moved from New Hampshire to Minnesota earlier this year, it didn’t take long for Eden Prairie boys hockey coach Lee Smith to realize he had picked up a special player.
Smith was asked recently if Steeves had been the best player in New Hampshire. “I can’t imagine there was a better one,” Smith said.
Steeves was a man in motion Saturday afternoon at Braemar Arena, scoring the Eagles’ first two goals in a 6-1 Section 2AA semifinal win over arch rival Minnetonka.
After the game, Steeves said, “I knew about the Minnetonka rivalry and the Edina rivalry right away.”
Minnetonka had beaten Eden Prairie 3-1 in a game earlier this month, but Steeves was confident going into Saturday’s game on neutral ice.
“I know that if we work our hardest, we’re the better team,” Steeves said. Even so, it was no easy task beating Minnetonka. The Skippers took a 1-0 lead on Teddy Lagerback’s goal in the first period before Steeves’ back to back goals put the Eagles in flight in the second period.
Steeves said he loves his line, which pairs him with relentless senior captain John Mittelstadt and explosive sophomore Jackson Blake.
“We have great chemistry and all work together,” Steeves said.
Last week, Steeves was selected one of the finalists for the Mr. Hockey of Minnesota Award. That’s no surprise, based on his 35 goals this season. However, it is still exciting when one is nominated for a major award.
“I am so honored,” he said. “But being named a Mr. Hockey finalist doesn’t change the way I play. My focus is on winning a title.”
Coach Smith is pleased that Steeves is a Mr. Hockey finalists, but at the same time, he wishes the John Mittelstadt had also been named a finalist.
“John has had another great season,” Smith said. “It’s a shame we don’t have two up for Mr. Hockey.”
Smith’s impression of Steeves is extremely positive, of course.
“Ben makes up for his [lack of] size with work ethic,” the coach said.
And it helps that Steeves is one of the faster players in the Lake Conference. He uses that speed to play heads-up hockey and has the skills to finish plays after receiving passes from his teammates.
The Eagles were playing in the section title game as this week’s edition went to press. If Eden Prairie won, fans throughout Minnesota will have a chance to see Steeves play in the State Class AA Tournament March 12-15 at Xcel Energy Center.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.