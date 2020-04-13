Meet Edina’s Stars of the Week
Evans Scholars
Edina High seniors Ryan Schenck and Walker Schwappach are among 10 Minnesota caddies who have won Evans Scholarships this year. The Evans Scholarships cover full tuition and housing at the University of Minnesota. Named after Chicago golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr., the scholarship program was established in 1930. Schenck, who is an Edina tennis captain, caddies at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, while Schwappach caddies at Interlachen Country Club in Edina.
Bailey Helgren
The Edina native had a successful season, starting 24 of 29 games for the Kansas University women’s basketball team this winter. The tallest starter on the team at 6-5, Helgren led the Jayhawks in blocked shots with a season total of 29. She was also the team leader in field-goal percentage, making 49 of 81 attempts for 60.5 percent. Helgren was second on the team in rebounds with 155 as the Jayhawks posted an overall record of 15-14. The center was coached by Matt Nilsen at Edina High School. Helgren is the daughter of two former Edina High athletes, father Mark, who played football and basketball, and mother Kelly, who played volleyball, basketball and softball.
Emily Oden
The Edina High graduate, now a sophomore at the University of Minnesota, starred for the Gopher women’s hockey team during a 27-6-3 season. Oden had 25 points on seven goals and 18 assists in her sophomore season with a plus/minus rating of plus 13.
Madeline Wethington
The Blake School’s 2019 Athena Award winner was an immediate impact player for the University of Minnesota women’s hockey team this winter. The 5-foot-10 defenseman had 16 points on six goals and 10 assists while compiling a plus/minus rating of plus 18.
