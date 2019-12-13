The Medalist Concert Band will perform a pair of holiday concerts this weekend in Bloomington.
The “Sounds of the Season” concerts will feature author Tom Hegg performing the traditional holiday verse “The Night Before Christmas.”
The concerts are 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the Schneider Theater of Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road. The 1 p.m. performance is a family-oriented concert, while the 4 p.m. concert will feature traditional and classic works.
Hegg is a theater professional who is the author of “Peef the Christmas Bear” and “A Cup of Christmas Tea.” The Medalist Concert Band is a volunteer group composed of 70 Twin Cities musicians.
Tickets are $19 for adults and $17 for students and seniors.
Tickets: 952-563-8575
