Bloomington’s next mayor will address the Bloomington Chamber next month.
Mayor-elect Tim Busse will discuss how his Bloomington City Council experience is shaping his vision for the future of the city during a Bloomington Chamber Town Talk from 7:30-9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in the council chambers of Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.
Registration: tr.im/busse9
