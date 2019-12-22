Bloomington’s next mayor will address the Bloomington Chamber next month.

Mayor-elect Tim Busse will discuss how his Bloomington City Council experience is shaping his vision for the future of the city during a Bloomington Chamber Town Talk from 7:30-9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in the council chambers of Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

Registration: tr.im/busse9

